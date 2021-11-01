Philippe Etchebest victim of a very salacious joke of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine in (C to you)

When your name is Philippe Etchebest, you have to wear a titanium shell at all times. That day, in C to you, it breaks in 2!

Philippe Etchebest, shocked like never before!

After many cooking shows, Philippe Etchebest has another project on the go. By releasing this novel cookbook, he gives advice to his fans to progress. Certainly, in view of his multiple anger, does not necessarily have the best reputation in the world. Objeko remembers that during the health crisis, he did not hesitate to sound the alarm bells with the government. Wanting to be the spokesperson for the sector, he didn’t just make friends. Never mind, he stays upright in his boots and shows what wood he heats up when we do not go his way. Invited to promote his work on the set of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, he will fall backwards since the host will not spare him! Without further ado, discover why this blunder is already anchored in the memory of all fans of this Meilleur Ouvrier de France!

Philippe Etchebest hesitates between laughing or crying!

After having mentioned Philippe Etchebest’s first television, the atmosphere is relaxed on the set of C to you. As always, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine has a knack for putting her guests at ease… in order to confront them with their contradiction. When she flips through the pages of this future bestseller, she must face the facts. The clichés of the dishes hardly interest him. It is more the attitude of Hélène Darroze’s colleague who is debating. She takes her courage in both hands and shares her doubts with her audience. : ” There are photos of mimines (colloquial term to evoke the hands, editor’s note) of Philippe! I’d rather they knead the pizza than … “

“For the competition of @SocieteMOF, I had stuck my knife while boning the duck. I was on anti-coagulant, I had no luck, I had blood flowing, it was a disaster but I stayed the course and I got it right the first time. “@Chef_Etchebest in # You. pic.twitter.com/6oQQPIa9fE

– C to you (@ cavousf5) October 26, 2021

Philippe Etchebest looks big. The less than the drafting ofObjeko can say is that he expected to hear everything from her… except that! The presenter of C to you notices the discomfort and tries to catch up with the branches. ” No, but I imagined, I don’t know… A slap. ” Unfortunately, she is still having a flop. This is not the first time that she has strayed in this way. Remember a few weeks ago, she had knocked out one of her columnists on the pretext that she did not have the same point of view as her. To review this incredible sequence and the emotion provoked in the actress Elsa Zylberstein, we suggest you read this article.

Who loves well chatises as well !

Fortunately for her, Patrick Cohen behaves like a gentleman. With Philippe Etchebest, he tries somehow to pick up the pieces of broken pots. So he begs him not to take this face down, believing that ” the end of the program is always like that … Dubitative, Dominique’s husband would like to have further explanations from the concerned. For that matter. The latter has no choice but to recognize the truth. With a sigh, she half-admits that ” this close-up inspired me. ” Instead of letting the answer be answered and the debate settle for long minutes, she gives the floor to Bertrand Chameroy.

Earlier in C to you, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine had recognized that Philippe Etchebest had puzzling reactions. She sums up her state of mind as follows. ” Me, you always scare me a little. You get us in the bacon … no, but kindly eh! This time, the chief had drunk whey and then decreed that it was necessarily for our good. It is true that when a restaurant or an apprentice disappoints him, he never has tweezers to make him understand it. So it’s take it or leave it and it’s obvious. In view of his experience and his career, he was not born the one who will manage to change or dethrone him. As long as it lasts and continue on to the next episode!



