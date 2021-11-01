Pierre Ménès sends Zidane to Paris!

Zapping Goal! Football club Navas – Neuer: the duel in figures

Zinédine Zidane on the bench of PSG, Pierre Ménès believes in it. This is what he confides this Monday in his Face à Pierrot. “Zidane in Paris it would scratch more than one, but I do not see why he would refrain from going to PSG as a coach. The project of coaching a team of this size can only interest him. He is from Marseille but there are so many players who have worn the colors of both clubs, ”explained Ménès.

Before tackling Mauricio Pochettino: “No matter how hard I look, I can’t find any qualities in him”.

