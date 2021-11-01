Pope Francis begs the international community not to forget Haiti

During the Angelus of this Sunday, October 31, 2021, Pope Francis once again expressed his attention to the Haitian population.

Cyprien Viet – Vatican City

From the window of the Apostolic Palace, the Pope expressed his closeness to the people of Haiti, “Who lives in borderline conditions”. “I ask the leaders of the nations to support this country, not to leave it alone. And you, coming home, look for news on Haiti, and pray, pray a lot ”, he asked the faithful who listened to him.

François confided that he was impressed by the testimony of a Camillian missionary in Haiti, Father Massimo Miraglio, whom he saw in To Sua Immagine, a program of RAI, the Italian public television. “How much suffering, how much pain there is in this earth, and how much abandonment… Let’s not abandon them!”, pleaded with Pope Francis.

Mgr Joseph Gontran Décoste, bishop of Jérémie, in the southwest of Haiti, a diocese which suffered serious damage during the earthquake of August 14, confided to us his joy after hearing this speech from the Holy Father:

Pope’s appeal for Haiti: Bishop Décoste’s reaction

“I thank Pope Francis for this call. Indeed, dear friends, I beg you, I beg you: do not forget Haiti, faced with so much misfortune, so much suffering. Do not forget the diocese of Jérémie, in the southwest of Haiti. We need your help, your solidarity, to rebuild our cathedral, our dozens of destroyed parish churches, chapels, Catholic schools, and restore and rehabilitate dozens of others, seriously damaged by the earthquake of August 14th. We are counting on your effective solidarity with us. We love you, and we give you the brotherly hug, in Christ Jesus. God bless you! Good Sunday!”

A black year for Haiti

This French-speaking Caribbean country is facing a series of calamities this year that worsens a situation that has deteriorated from year to year, especially since the 2010 earthquake which devastated the capital Port-au-Prince. More recently, the August 14 earthquake, which killed more than 2,200 people, worsened already critical living conditions. In addition to other diseases, the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of victims of which is difficult to quantify due to a very weak health network, has also caused enormous damage, especially since vaccination is very late.

In addition, the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, accentuated the disintegration of the State. The control of certain neighborhoods by gangs, which have made kidnappings one of their main sources of income, is a dramatic manifestation of the hold these armed groups have over much of the territory. Since October 16, 17 members of an American missionary NGO have still been detained and threatened with death by a criminal organization.





Violence and devilish indifference

Visiting the site a few days ago, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Bishop Vincenzo Paglia, confided “That it is impossible to eliminate violence if no prospect of development arrives, especially for young people. Violence has become the only way to gain anything. And obviously, violence can only generate violence ”, he was saddened, noting that many young people dream of emigrating to the United States, even if it means facing an expensive and dangerous trip.

Denouncing, following the Pope, “devilish indifferenceOf the great states, the Italian archbishop remarked that “Haiti is truly one of the smallest countries, and no one is listening to the cry of these people who are waiting for a more human future. In my opinion, this is the responsibility of the United States, Europe, and the United Nations. Globalization has linked us together. We cannot, with responsibility, let the people of Haiti continue to descend into an incredible and terrible hell ”, warned Bishop Paglia, specifying that many Haitians hope for a visit from the Pope on the spot.