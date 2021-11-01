Premier League- Tottenham part ways with Nuno Espírito Santo

Four short months and then leaves. The Tottenham club announced on Monday that they had terminated the contract of Nuno Espirito Santo, who had joined the Spurs bench during the summer transfer window. His deputies, Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias were also dismissed. “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to be successful and I regret that we had to make this decision”, Fabio Paratici, the London club’s general manager, said in a statement.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and he will always be welcome here. We would like to thank him and his entire team and wish them good luck for the future”, continued the latter. It must be said that Tottenham’s record could not be more disappointing under the leadership of the Portuguese coach. Only eighth in the Premier League, Harry Kane’s teammates, the shadow of himself since the start of the championship (1 goal in 9 matches), have never managed to create attractive football, conceding five defeats in the ten first days. The last to date, against Manchester United this weekend (0-3) will have been one too many.





And things are not getting better on the continental scene. Third in their Europa League group behind Stade Rennais and Vitesse Arnhem, Tottenham is struggling on all counts. The management, which had to act after this accumulation of poor performance, would think of Antonio Conte, free from any contract, to replace him.

