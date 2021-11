Prime audiences: “Rémi sans famille” large leader on TF1 at nearly 4 million – “Ad astra” on France 2 beaten by France 3 but also by M6

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 offered the film “Rémi sans famille” with, in the cast, Daniel Auteuil, Virginie Ledoyen or Ludivine Sagnier. On France 2, viewers spent the evening with “Ad astra”. “McDonald & Dodds” was programmed on France 3. “Miss Peregrine and the special children” were present on M6.



Remi without family

21% market share 3,919,000 viewers

McDonald & Dodds

12.1% market share 2,371,000 viewers

Miss Peregrine and the special children

12.1% market share 2,152,000 viewers

Ad astra

11% market share 2,071,000 viewers

The train

7.8% market share 1,531,000 viewers

In the eyes of the RG

4.5% market share 912,000 viewers

The enigma Jean-Jacques Goldman

3.4% market share 630,000 viewers

Everyone is handsome, everyone is nice

2.8% market share

523,000 viewers

Let the accused enter

2.5% market share 486,000 viewers

Banzai

2% market share 376,000 viewers

The little murders of Agatha Christie

1.9% market share 357,000 viewers

Emergency room

1.7% market share 327,000 viewers

Chicago Fire

1.5% market share 305,000 viewers

Worst night

1.5% market share 292,000 viewers

Clash of the Titans

1.3% market share 255,000 viewers

Mentalist

1.1% market share 230,000 viewers

Australia, the gold rush

1.1% market share 212,000 viewers

Monsters Academy

0.8% market share 151,000 viewers Top market shares