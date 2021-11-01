Prince Andrew at bay: his lawyer makes serious accusations against his accuser

Prince Andrew’s lawyers have made serious charges against Virginie Giuffre, the woman who filed a complaint against him for sexual assault. According to them, she would have played a role in Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

Prince Andrew’s defense turns into attack. Accused by Virginia Giuffre of three rapes when she was a minor, the Duke of York recently chose new lawyers to handle the complaint she filed in the United States. After asking the courts to reject it, the counsel of Elizabeth II’s son made serious accusations. In the legal file they put together for their claim, they claim that Virginia Giuffre was “involved in the deliberate recruitment and trafficking of young girls for sexual abuse”, by financier Jeffrey Epstein. “She handled nine or ten girls she brought to her. She never looked like she was being held captive,” Philip Guderyon, a former boyfriend of Prince Andrew’s accuser, quoted in the court document said. The sister of another of his ex-companions assured that she had asked him for help in finding girls.

“Virginia Giuffre was like, ‘Do you know any girls who are a little bit dirty?'”, she wrote. In the court case, lawyers for Prince Andrew also suggested that she was making false allegations of sexual abuse of known people in order to profit from the publicity. They therefore ask the Manhattan court that Virginia Giuffre’s complaint be dismissed because, according to them, it does not mention any“a request which may give rise to compensation”. Lawyer for the Duke of York accuses Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince, court documents show “to get more money” : “Most people wouldn’t even dream of getting the sums of money Madame Giuffre has made over the years”. They then claim that Virginia Giuffre “reportedly received millions of dollars” of an amicable settlement dating from 2017 after having sued Ghislaine Maxwell.

The complaint against Andrew? “Not very serious prosecutions”

“This is a motivation for Giuffre to continue to bring low-level lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew, whose tainted reputation is only the latest collateral damage from the Epstein scandal.”, can we read. They also mention another agreement, signed by Virginia Giuffre in 2009 with Jeffrey Epstein, which would prevent her from prosecuting anyone, in connection with his allegations of sexual abuse. As a reminder, last August, she lodged a complaint against Prince Andrew, whom she accuses of having raped her on three occasions. when she was 17: twice at Jeffrey Epstein’s properties in New York and the Virgin Islands and once at Ghislaine Maxwell, a relative of the businessman, in London. The Duke of York denies en bloc the facts with which he is accused.

