Prince Harry, nightmarish life with Meghan Markle, on the run at Elton John’s in Los Angeles

Prince Harry’s life since moving to Los Angeles with Meghan Markle would have become a nightmare. Cut off from his family, the Duke of Sussex could not take it anymore.

A radical decision would have been taken, that of fleeing the marital home and no longer sharing the daily life of his wife would have been taken.

The trigger is specified.

The fact that he was unable to attend the party celebrated by Prince William in Kensington for the benefit of the donors of the statue of Princess Diana put him in an uncomfortable situation vis-à-vis his brother, claims New Idea, which is based on the secrets of crowned head specialist Duncan Larcombe.





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they cannot attend, and that they will not leave their California home.

Their decision sparked discussions at the Palace. The Duke of Sussex would not be on top.

“Harry is exhausted… He needs to think about it.” It’s not easy for her to forget that the attack on Kate at Oprah Winfrey’s house was personal. He feels uncomfortable, ”said a source who decided to give up on condition of anonymity, saying he left his house to take refuge in the residence of Elton John, empty in the ‘year.

“He would never say it, but it is obvious that there is talk that everything Meghan has touched in her life has turned into a mess.

Similar articles