PS5: Stocks, games, promises … A year later, first assessment

On November 19, 2020, in the wake of the crazy success of the PS4, the PlayStation 5 arrives in France. True white monolith, Sony’s new star then offered a galaxy of technical advantages, getting rid of loading times to better accommodate 4K / 60 images per second. But he still had to be caught. After a year of marketing, it’s time to take stock.

“The PS5 marks the biggest generational transition in the industry”. While the presentation dedicated to the future of the PlayStation video game opens with yet another version of GTA V, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, praises the merits of his latest console. “We want you to enjoy the unique benefits when it comes to passing from one generation to the next”, he explains. “We believe in generational transitions”. Jim Ryan does not know it yet, but this sentence will play tricks on him.. Because if we know today the absolute success of the PS5 (10 million sales in eight months is the fastest launch of the manufacturer and more than 13 million at the latest news) business will overshadow it.

A successful but complicated transition

The PS5 is first and foremost the promise of a monster of power. A year and a half before its release, Mark Cerny, architect of the console, already detailed at length the effects of the custom SSD or 3D audio on the gaming experience, at our colleagues from Wired, in a communication exercise to which Sony had not accustomed us. If our ears don’t seem to have changed generations, it’s a whole different story for pure technique. We must admit, since its launch, the PS5 has given us plenty of eyesight, whether with the sumptuous remake of Demon’s Souls, available at the launch of the machine, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart from Insomniac (Marvel’s Spider-Man) or even Returnal. Three titles exclusive to the new PlayStation that have paced its calendar rather well, with games from solid third-party publishers in support.

In the past, making games meant making constant compromises between artistic vision and technical limitations. With the PS5, we won’t be bothered that way. We will be able to realize our artistic vision much better – Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, at the PlayStation Showcase “Future of Gaming” in June 2020

However, Sony will quickly show its willingness to take advantage of the 115 million PS4 in the world, with exclusives straddling two generations. This was the case with Spider-Man Miles Morales, for example, and it will be for the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok. A cross-gen strategy that reassures as much as it worries. On the one hand, PlayStation 4 users are happy to still be able to enjoy the exclusives that made the console’s heyday. On the other hand, those who have crossed the threshold of the ninth generation are afraid to see the graphics of their blockbusters curtailed. For the time being, Miles Morales and in particular Kena: Bridge of Spirits have handled this dual nature rather well.





But the hardest part is yet to come. The Spider-Man “sequel” was based on an engine designed for the PlayStation 4, and for now, the next Horizon and God of War have not yet played the game of the seven differences PS4 / PS5. Above all, on the sidelines of Cyberpunk 2077 which showed the worst we could do in terms of cross-generation, PlayStation hasn’t always been clear on its PS4 and PS5 versions. Time and again, gamers have learned after the fact that some games weren’t strictly next-gen (“PlayStation exclusive” usually appears during presentations). To top it off, the company ultimately won’t be offering a free machine-to-machine update for in-house titles on both PS4 and PS5, despite its promise. The recommended price of 80 € for games of this generation has also marked.

Horizon Forbidden West – 14 minutes of gameplay

Already a revolution, tomorrow even more

Of course, with the PS5, Sony found itself in an unprecedented situation, forced to promote a new console often not available for sale, due to the shortage, and find a balance between eighth and ninth generation. “Consider that the best PS5 games weren’t here to be exclusive, they were there to be showcases” suggests journalist Peter Rubin, in an article by Wired. Costs apart, when you’re lucky enough to have the latest PlayStation with a good screen, it’s hard to be disappointed with the trip. Sacrosanct 4K / 60fps is the game almost all the time, sometimes with ray tracing. Load times are pretty much a thing of the past, with solid if not lavish visuals.

We should not either forget the contributions of DualSense, repeatedly put forward by PlayStation, in fact sometimes as convincing as discreet. The same goes for the “Activities” and the aids integrated into the menu, sometimes exploited, sometimes put aside. But despite its imposing size, the white monolith can move forward, progress. The October 2021 software update enabled internal storage expansion, with the option to add an NVMe SSD. Recently, Apple Music arrived on PS5.

An evolution that applies to both the internal software of the PS5 and the external strategy of PlayStation. Between November 2020 and today, the company has been slowly and surely advancing its services. The PS Plus Collection, which gives access to twenty PS4 hits on PS5 at no extra cost for PS Plus subscribers, launched day one, is a somewhat timid but important first step in the face of Xbox Game Pass. In the same vein, PlayStation has made efforts on the games offered each month as part of the PS Plus, as with the exclusive PS5 Destruction AllStars available “for free” upon its release. We can also cite initiatives such as Play At Home (games offered during confinement) or the PlayStation Video Pass.

Things are moving on the side of Sony, facing an Xbox which has opened the floodgates to the maximum with its subscription formula and its studio buyouts. On this last point, Japanese society is not left out either, with the acquisition of four studios, including Bluepoint (Demon’s Souls) and Housemarque (Returnal) only in 2021. An aggressive strategy that is accompanied by a lot of partnerships and console exclusives with external developers, but also an increasingly palpable desire to bring its “AAAs” to the PC. PlayStation can no longer be satisfied with its homemade blockbusters on a machine. And it will undoubtedly be necessary to make more efforts in the future. The recent State of Play has disappointed more than one.