PSG | PSG – Malaise: Mbappé did not digest a choice of Qatar!

Determined to take part in the Olympic Games this summer, Kylian Mbappé was finally selected by PSG. And obviously, the French striker has not digested.
Very ambitious, Kylian Mbappé is insatiable and wants to win everything. In particular the Olympic Games with the France team. This summer, he has repeatedly shown his willingness to compete in the Tokyo Olympic tournament. But while the Olympics were disputed just after the Euro, the PSG refused to make his striker available to the Blues. And obviously, Kylian Mbappé still has not digested.
“It was a goal but they quickly pulled the rug out from under me”
” It’s a strong, inner feeling, as if I were destined to participate in this huge celebration in my city, in my country, a hundred years after the last competition in France (the Summer Games). It is a childhood dream that emerges. Already, in 2020, for the Tokyo games, I wanted to participate, it was an objective but they quickly pulled the rug out from under my feet … When you see what the French teams have succeeded … We win in volleyball, in hand, we are a finalist in basketball against the United States. They went to look for gold and brought credit to France. I hope to experience that and do the same in 2024, with a team that would bring together the best players of the moment. These Games will be in France, they are those of the centenary in Paris. It’s not the biggest competition in football, but you have to play the Games in your career. It’s something unheard of when you’re in love with sports », He confides to The team.