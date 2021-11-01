PSG ready to lose patience with Sergio Ramos?

According to the indiscretions of the Parisian, the club of the capital is asking questions about the 35-year-old Spanish legend, still glued to the infirmary.

When will Sergio Ramos make his big debut in Parisian colors? A question that remains, for now, unanswered. At 35, the Spain international has only made seven appearances since the start of the current year, including two with La Roja and five with the club where he has spent the past 14 years, Real Madrid. Operated on a knee in February, he promised a quick return to the game at his first Parisian press conference. “I feel good, I really want to play. I was able to recover this summer. Unfortunately, I did not play with Spain at the Euro but it allowed me to recharge my batteries physically and mentally. I feel really great physically, I can perform really well for a few more years“, He assured, him whose results of the physical tests had”amazed“PSG, ​​as some have said.

Except that since, Ramos multiplies the glitches with the calves. So much so that he still has not been able to train with his new teammates. On the side of PSG, we are relatively vague, being careful not to bring forward a date for the player’s return to the four Champions Leagues in collective training and even less in competition. “The evolution of Sergio Ramos’ recovery program, coordinated by the medical staff, is progressing very well. Continuous resumption with the group may be considered in the course of next week.“, We explained last Thursday, during the traditional medical press release preceding the match against Lille (2-1 victory).





Towards a contract termination?

But according to the indiscretions of the newspaper The Parisian , the worried world in the corridors of the Factory. So that “the option of termination (of contract), although not on the agenda, is no longer science fiction“. Recall that the world champion and double European champion signed for two years last summer. It was his major requirement. And that is also why he did not stay at Real, where he was only offered one year of contract. Friday evening, Leonardo obviously did not hold this alarmist speech, he who affirmed that the club “knew everything”By evoking the state of health of the Iberian star. Some sources, in this case Fred Hermel on RMC, however, suggest that Real had detected significant damage to the player’s knee … “You are playing the game of the Spanish press, because they want to say that Ramos sucks. But it is not like that. We knew everything. It is a path», Hammered the Parisian sports director, in mixed zone.

Read alsoLeonardo’s focus on criticism against PSG: “It’s a bit too much”

One thing is certain: if Paris Saint-Germain had to resolve to “cut” Sergio Ramos, it would be a terrible snub. In the meantime, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe will have to do the job in central hinge without their illustrious elder, whose reinforcement would not however be luxury if Mauricio Pochettino opted regularly for a system with three central defenders. A scheme that still worked on Friday, to overthrow the Losc.