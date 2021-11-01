PSG: the Champions League, its relationship with Neymar and Mbapp, Ligue 1 … Messi’s confidences – football

In the columns of Sport, Lionel Messi returned to his choice to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The Argentine striker also evokes his relationship with the other two Parisian stars, Neymar and Mbapp, as well as the level of Ligue 1.

Messi wants to win the Champions League with PSG

Rather rare in the media, Lionel Messi (34) gave a long Sport interview published on Monday. The Argentinian striker has raised many subjects including the words he did not like from Barcelona President Joan Laporta (read here). He also spoke at length about his new adventure at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi wants to help PSG win the C1

The six-time Ballon d’Or went back on his choice to join Paris SG last summer, the outcome of his contract in Catalonia. He says the prospect of helping the capital club win a first Champions League was a big part of his decision. When I made the decision to come to PSG, that was one of the reasons because they have a great team, and I want to make it grow by winning the Champions League after so many years. try to get it. It’s not gone far , recalls the Pulga, in reference to the final lost in 2020 against Bayern Munich (0-1).

For Messi, PSG are still among the favorites this season. But that does not guarantee to win, emphasizes the native of Rosario This season, we are one of the contenders for the final victory, but not the only one, he believes. Everyone talks about PSG, because of the squad, but there are other good teams that work very well like Manchester United, City, Bayern, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea … not always win because it depends on many details or circumstances.

Messi compares L1 and La Liga

With 7 points dropped in three days in the group stage of C1, Paris occupies first place in group A ahead of Manchester City (6 points), Bruges (4 points) and Leipzig (0 point). During this first leg, Messi found the net three times. His only goals scored under the Parisian colors. Indeed, the former Barcelona has not yet managed to score in Ligue 1, a championship to which he must adapt, especially on the physical level.





I don’t have much hindsight yet because I played few matches (5 daily matches in 12 days, editor’s note). It’s a more physical championship, I think. The meetings are close and it goes from goal to goal often. There are strong and fast players. On the physical level, has changed a lot. In Spain all the teams try to play a lot more and try to score goals , analyzes the ex-star of Bara.

L. Messi – with Kylian, at first, it was weird

While waiting to score his first goal in L1, Messi is working on his automatisms with Neymar and Kylian Mbapp. The truth is, the bride is beautiful, isn’t she? And that my long-standing relationship with “Ney” made it easier , admits the one who flew for four seasons with the Brazilian under the Barcelona colors. Before talking a little more about his relationship with his new French teammate.

With Kylian, at first, it was weird because we didn’t know if he was staying or going. Fortunately, he is there. We are getting to know each other more, on and off the pitch. We get along well. There’s a healthy group in the locker room , notes Messi. At PSG to take advantage of it this season. Especially since the club of the capital is not certain of being able to count on the MNM again next year.

