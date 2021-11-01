Queen Elizabeth II’s message to world leaders

Absent for health reasons, the queen addressed the leaders via a video message.

A call to “solve the most insurmountable problems”. Queen Elizabeth II on Monday (November 1st) urged world leaders meeting for COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, to make “common cause” to tackle climate change. “





History has shown that when nations unite for a common cause, there is always hope, ”she said in the video message broadcast during a welcome reception for world leaders.

“Show political sense”

The 95-year-old sovereign said she hopes this two-week conference, which she cannot attend due to her health, will be “one of those rare occasions when everyone will have the opportunity to rise to- above the politics of the day and to show a real political sense “.

Elizabeth II in good health?

“There are many who hope that the legacy of this summit, inscribed in the history books that have not yet been printed, will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity, and who responded to the ‘calling for future generations,’ she hammered into her green suit, appearing to be in good shape.

Queen Elizabeth II, whose state of health recently worries the British, was pictured driving a car on her grounds at Windsor Castle, where she is resting on the advice of her doctors.