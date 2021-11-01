Quinté + for Monday, November 1 in Laval: the forecasts

Find the predictions of Dominique Cordier for the quinté of Monday, November 1 in Laval, the Grand Prix of the City of Laval. Departure at 3.15 p.m.. 16 starters. European race. 2,850 meters. Baby walkers from 5 to 10 years old

Pretty quinté in terms of quality, even if we scratch with both hands the numbers 3, 8, 12 and 16, whose coaches have posted on the site “letrot.com” their total lack of confidence. Our favorite, the 6 Al Capone Stecca, is a high quality transalpine trotter, which now has the rhythm of French races in its legs and which can shine on this flat track.

The 11 Calina is a specialist in the track, which is more important here than elsewhere. It is necessary to forget its last routes, because here, it rolls. We would have liked that the 13th Duel of the Gers, who may be the favorite at the odds, either barefoot. This is not the case, but it is not unduly annoying.





Our last minute, the 15 Cash du Rib, is competing here for its 111th official race. In good shape, it can disturb the semblance of established order. Watch out for Caponet’s 2 Diablo, which has just changed training. The echoes are favorable to him …

The predictions:

6. Al Capone Stecca

11. Calina

13. Duel of the Gers

15. Cash du Rib

1. El Santo Haufor

4. El Greco Bello

2. Diablo by Caponet

The last minute :

15. Cash du Rib

Results for Saturday 30 October at Compiègne

The favorite is fifth, the last minute seventh, BUT the selection indicates Quinté +.

The editorial staff recommends you