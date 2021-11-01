Rafael Nadal hopes to replay in December in Abu Dhabi

“My plan is to play Abu Dhabi (an exhibition tournament) in December then (in January) a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open (January 17-30). It’s my aim […] We work hard to make it happen like this, said the Spaniard, 5th in the world, at an event with a sponsor in Paris. The injury to my foot (left) Still needs to improve a bit, but I’m already training almost an hour and a half a day so that’s positive. There are days that are better than others, but I’m starting to have a lot more positive days than negative. So I’m on the right track. “