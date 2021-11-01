Rafael Nadal hopes to replay in December in Abu Dhabi

The Spaniard had announced to treat a rare injury to his left foot: Muller-Weiss syndrome, a degenerative disease that causes a deformation of one of the bones located in the central part of the foot. He announced on Monday that he had “Resumed training. I feel better. I was taken away from the courts after my surgery in September, but I have taken up the racquet again and am on the courts. ” As well as a potential return date.
“The injury to my (left) foot still needs to improve a bit, but I’m already training for almost an hour and a half a day so it’s positive. “
“My plan is to play Abu Dhabi (an exhibition tournament) in December then (in January) a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open (January 17-30). It’s my aim […] We work hard to make it happen like this, said the Spaniard, 5th in the world, at an event with a sponsor in Paris. The injury to my foot (left) Still needs to improve a bit, but I’m already training almost an hour and a half a day so that’s positive. There are days that are better than others, but I’m starting to have a lot more positive days than negative. So I’m on the right track. “