Ramirez deprived of playing time, Puel explained himself

AS Saint-Etienne: Can we believe in better days?

The only summer recruit of ASSE, Ignacio Ramirez has hardly had the favors of Claude Puel since his arrival. The Uruguayan striker has only one tenure, against Bordeaux (1-2), where he had touched very few balls. In recent weeks, he has remained on the bench.

Puel points to physical shortcomings

Asked about the player before the trip to Metz, Claude Puel suggested that the Uruguayan was not yet physically armed enough for the hard games of L1. “It is one possibility among others, in front, with Hamouma, Bouanga, Nordin, Krasso and of course Khazri, explained the manager of the Greens. Ignacio has a different profile, where he has to be served. He has to work physically because there is a gap between the Uruguayan championship and ours, a fairly significant gap. There are many teams that have a lot of athletic response in France, as is the case for Metz, for example ”.



