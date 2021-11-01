Real estate: the revenge of the countryside

Posted on Nov 1, 2021, 8:00 a.m.

The recovery was laborious, but the reconfiguration of the real estate landscape in recent months has allowed it to rise: the property price index (IPI) for rural areas has finally caught up to the 1er November 2021 its level of 1er January 2008.

Admittedly, over 5 and 10 years, its progression remains much slower than that of other market segments. But the new enthusiasm for the campaigns, generated by confinements combined with teleworking, provided the boost allowing them to catch up.

The peri-urban in verve

Thus, since 1er January 2021, the countryside index increased by 6.6% versus 4.2% for the whole of France and only 2.9% for the 50 largest cities. In October alone, the increase in rural areas was 0.8%.

“Be careful, however, underlines Thomas Lefebvre, scientific director of Meilleur Agents. The new real estate geography does not benefit all rural municipalities. The rise in prices is driven by strong demand in peri-urban areas. To a lesser extent, it is also stimulated by buyers of second homes, who however do not represent more than 15% of the total real estate market ”.

Seasonal effect

If the countryside is carrying out its “remountada”, the big cities are more in the stabilization phase. Over a month, some are in the red: Nantes, Strasbourg, Bordeaux and Lille… And once again Paris, which posted a decline of 0.4% in October. An indicator of the relative lack of enthusiasm of buyers for the capital, the sale time observed by Best Agents exceeds 50 days for the first time, climbing to the record figure of 63 days.

How to analyze this new Parisian decline? For Thomas Lefebvre, these figures should not be overinterpreted. First, since the start of the year, Paris has only fallen by 0.3%. A relatively insignificant decline while the square meter remains at a very high level (10,377 euros at 1er November). Then there is a seasonal effect. Traditionally, the end of the year is not a good time for acquisitions.

“I don’t see Paris dropping out strongly,” says Thomas Lefebvre. We will have to examine the market closely as spring approaches and see in particular whether families, clients of large apartments, will return. Likewise, it will be necessary to observe the behavior of first-time buyers, who, with teleworking, are often tempted by the lower prices of the first or second ring ”.

Shortness of momentum

The contrast is indeed striking between the evolution of prices in intramural Paris with a drop of 1.3% over one year sliding on November 1, while over this period, they rise by 2.5% in the inner suburbs and by 5%. , 2% in large crowns! Ditto for the large provincial towns where all prices are up over one year sliding from a modest + 0.5% in Toulouse to + 7.8% in Strasbourg.





The momentum is less dynamic, however. We are currently witnessing a rebalancing of demand. The cities where prices have shown the strongest increases are now showing a real estate tension index (ITI) which has fallen significantly. Thus, in Strasbourg, the ITI, which jumped to 22% in June, fell to 8%.

This means that there are still 8% more buyers than sellers, but the buying fever has dropped significantly. Ditto in Nantes where the ITI went from 12% in June to 6% in November. Even more contrasted in Lyon where the record ITI of 30% in July 2019 fell to 11% 6 months ago and only 2% today.

Despite this deceleration, “there is no longer any doubt that the number of sales will beat a record for the whole of 2021, a priori between 1,150,000 and 1,200,000 sales,” says the National Federation of real estate (Fnaim).

Historical volumes

“The sales volume is historically (or even“ hysterically ”?) High, at 1,208,000 sales over the last 12 months at the end of August, an absolute record. The months of June and July 2021 were sales records over one month, ”explains Fnaim.

After such increases, a lull seems logical. It can in no way be assimilated to a trend reversal. For the Federation, “the housing market is therefore showing remarkable vigor, in a context of reduced old supply and rising prices. “