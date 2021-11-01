More

    Real Madrid – Mercato: hard blow for PSG, Zidane has OM in mind

    While Foot Mercato announced last week that Zinédine Zidane, free from any contract since his departure from Real Madrid last summer, would no longer be closed to the idea of ​​training Paris Saint-Germain, the French technician declared his flame at the Olympique de Marseille.

    “When I was young, at 15, 16 or 17, I was in the stands to watch the matches and as I was a footballer, I said to myself” one day why not “. But it did not happen, for many reasons. It would have been something strong. I am Marseillais, it is certain and certain. Even if a lot of things can happen… I left very young, I do not live here… But I am coming back from time to time and I know that I am Marseillais and that I will remain so for life, ”Zizou confided in an interview with La Provence.

    While Zinédine Zidane would no longer be closed to the idea of ​​training Paris Saint-Germain, the former Real Madrid coach has once again declared his love for Olympique de Marseille.

