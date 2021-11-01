Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives up attending COP26

Expected on Monday, the Turkish president canceled his participation in the climate summit in Glasgow due to a security dispute.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he will not attend COP26, which kicked off Sunday (October 31) in Glasgow, Scotland, citing “security” grounds, state news agency Anadolu reported on Monday. . “We gave up going to Glasgow when our requests were not met. It was not only for our security, but also for the reputation of our country, ”the Turkish president told reporters on board the presidential plane when he returned from the G20 to Rome.

“We had standards for the security protocol (…). However, we were informed at the last moment that these could not be satisfied, ”detailed Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to comments reported by the Turkish channel NTV. Initially expected on Monday in Glasgow, Recep Tayyip Erdogan returned to Turkey overnight from Sunday to Monday, leaving doubt about his participation in COP26.





According to several media, including the Middle East Eye website, the Turkish president has given up participating in COP26 due to restrictions on the size of the Turkish delegation and the number of official vehicles. Recep Tayyip Erdogan – whose country is the latest to ratify the Paris climate agreement – initially planned to meet with US President Joe Biden.

