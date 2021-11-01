Referendum, vaccine obligation, reopening of borders: what to do

Gilbert Tyuienon, government spokesman and vice-president of the Caledonian Union, was the guest of the television news this Sunday. He spoke of the major current affairs issues.

updated on November 1, 2021 at 4:50 p.m.



Between the announcement of the separatists of their non-participation in the referendum if it is maintained on December 12 and the Covid health crisis, major issues are not lacking at the moment. To talk about it, Gilbert Tyuienon, government spokesperson, but also vice-president of the Caledonian Union, was this Sunday, October 31, the guest of the television news of NC the 1st with Laurence Pourtau.

Back to the main points mentioned.

The third consultation

While the referendum is still scheduled for December 12, the separatists have clearly reaffirmed that they will not participate in the consultation if it is maintained on that date.

Gilbert Tyuienon once again explained the reasons for this decision:

“We can see it clearly, the country is not peaceful, the Caledonian population needs stability. Our people are very worried. We must appease hearts, we must appease the Caledonian population. We need serenity for this third consultation. We want to go. It is simply a request for postponement“.

One of the points put forward by the separatists to refuse the date of December 12, it is the respect of the period of mourning:

“The Kanak environment and the Oceanian environment in particular must be taken into account. Mourning is not a detail with us, there are rituals, there are ceremonies that were not performed this time. We want to give time to time and above all, together, we have to put the country back on track and that’s what is essential“.

This is an appointment that cannot be missed Gilbert Tyuienon

In the event of postponement of the consultation, Gilbert Tyuienon does not exclude the rapid resumption of discussions with the non-separatists and the State on the transition period.

“The two things are not mutually exclusive. It is not because we are going to resume discussions that we should not organize the third consultation. It is a commitment of the Noumea Accord“.

“At the Caledonian Union, we have always said it: we are ready for discussion, we are ready for dialogue, and this is how we have built the country over the last thirty years.“.





Postponement of the vaccination obligation

For Gilbert Tyuienon, if the government has taken the decision to propose compulsory vaccination, “it is for the sole purpose of protecting the Caledonian population“.

However, the spokesperson for the executive believes that “the elected representatives of Congress were right to postpone a little until December 31, the time to get organized, the time to see what is the best solution for people who do not want to be vaccinated but who work“.

For Gilbert Tyuienon, the discussion is not over: “We must continue to discuss, between the political leaders of the Congress, but also with the social partners, both the bosses and the unions.“.

The end of compelling reasons and the reopening of borders

Recalling that the compelling reasons for returning to New Caledonia had been put in place “during the period of state of emergency declared by President Macron“, Gilbert Tyuienon admits that with the lifting of these compelling reasons, it will be necessary to adapt the device.

If you still have to be fully vaccinated to enter the country, soon, according to Gilbert Tyuienon, “the septaine will not be compulsory but you will have to prove that you do not have the Covid after seven days“.

As for the reopening of the Caledonian sky, the government spokesperson recalls that “all international flights with passengers have been suspended since March 2020. So all the flights returning today with passengers do so on derogatory regime“.

But the thinning is in sight:

“We have initiated discussions with our delegates, whether in New Zealand, whether in Fiji, whether in Australia … The situation is not the same everywhere. Today, things are a little better in Australia, but it still depends on the states. But in any case, the government of New Caledonia is very attentive to this question of the reopening of the borders “.

“Corn“, warns Gilbert Tyuienon,”it will not be done to the detriment of the health of Caledonians“.

Internet users’ questions

