Regev-Yochay: “Experts are afraid to talk about vaccines because of threats”

Many health experts are afraid to give media interviews about COVID-19 vaccines due to concrete threats posed by anti-vaccine campaigners, an official at Israel’s largest hospital said on Sunday.

The comments from Professor Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the infectious disease epidemiology unit at Sheba Hospital, came after the director of public health services at the Ministry of Health, Sharon Alroy-Preis, received close protection due to multiple death threats.

“The threats against Sharon Alroy-Preis are worrying,” Ms. Regev-Yochay told the Ynet news site.

Receive our daily edition for free by email so you don’t miss out on the best of news Free registration!

“It starts with incitement and it ends a lot worse. We once had a prime minister who was assassinated, ”she said, referring to the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 by a right-wing extremist.

Dr Sharon Alroy-Preis, Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, speaks at a press conference in Jerusalem on June 23, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel / Flash90)

“There are people who don’t want to go talk to the media about childhood immunizations or in general, out of fear,” she said, as the country will start immunizing children aged 5 to 11 in the next few months. weeks. “There are people who do not express their opinions, and it is a shame.”

Regev-Yochay says that she too received “curses and mockery”.

“I’m called a Nazi, a child poisoner, that sort of thing, mainly around vaccines. It is not comparable to what Sharon is going through. I think it is shocking and that it cannot go unanswered ”.

Separately, the Tel Aviv Magistrates’ Court dismissed a defamation complaint filed by a group of doctors against a senior health ministry official who called them “coronavirus deniers.”

The complaint involved a comment by Sharon Alroy-Preis against a group of doctors called the Israeli Public Emergency Council for the Covid-19 Crisis, which vehemently denounced the policy of imposing restrictions and whose publications have won the favor of anti-vaccination campaigners.





The court dismissed the lawsuit in the amount of NIS 150,000, but expressed hope that “the discourse among professionals tasked with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic will be professional, respectful and relevant.”