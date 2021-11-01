researchers identify cause of aggressive disease progression

Research in the area of ​​neurodegenerative diseases has made great strides in recent years, with many studies focusing on the most common of these, Alzheimer’s disease – which affects approximately 44 million people worldwide. A collaborative team of researchers recently developed a model explaining disease progression in the human brain, including the speed of different processes leading to dementia.

The results will have direct applications according to the experts, in particular in the development of new candidate treatments. Moreover, certain hypotheses proposed previously and explaining the progression of the disease will have to be reviewed, because this is the first time that researchers have used data from human patients to create such a model. The results were published in the journal Science Advances.

The breakthrough from this study is not just about the proposed mathematical model, but also a major discovery: the scientists found that instead of starting from a single point in the brain and triggering a chain reaction leading to the death of brain cells, as previously thought, Alzheimer’s disease affects different areas of the brain very early on. The rate at which the disease kills cells in these areas, by producing toxic protein clumps, limits the rate at which the disease progresses overall.

A mathematical formula to explain the progression of the disease

The international team of researchers, led by the University of Cambridge, used postmortem brain samples from patients with Alzheimer’s disease, as well as PET scans from living patients, to track aggregation of the tau protein, one of the two key proteins involved in disease. Patients were separated into several categories, ranging from those with mild cognitive impairment without a confirmed diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease to those with a confirmed diagnosis.

The most common symptoms are memory loss, personality changes, and difficulty with certain daily tasks. Part of the reason Alzheimer’s is so difficult to study is because it develops over several decades. A definitive diagnosis can only be made after examining samples of brain tissue.

The main known cause of dementia, appearing at a certain stage of the disease, is the build-up of toxic proteins (called aggregates) in the brain. The two key proteins known to date are tau and beta-amyloid, which accumulate in tangles and plaques, causing brain cell death and progressive brain atrophy.

By combining five different data sets and applying them to the same mathematical model (a mathematical formula), the researchers observed that the mechanism that controls the rate of progression of Alzheimer’s disease is the replication of aggregates in individual regions of the brain, and not the spread of aggregates from one region to another.

For many years, the brain processes that cause Alzheimer’s disease, studied mostly in animal models, have been described using terms such as “cascade” and “chain reaction”. This is in part because, for example, the results obtained in mice suggested that Alzheimer’s disease spread rapidly, as the toxic protein clumps colonized different parts of the brain from a starting point in these models. . But as this human-only study suggests, that’s not the case.

Not one, but several Trojans …

” Alzheimer’s disease was thought to develop in a manner similar to many cancers: aggregates form in one region and then spread to the brain Lead author of the study, Dr Georg Meisl of the Yusuf Hamied Chemistry Department in Cambridge, said in a statement. ” But instead, we found that when Alzheimer’s disease begins, there are already aggregates in multiple regions of the brain, so trying to stop the spread between regions won’t do much to slow it down. disease “.

In other words, the disease starts in several places at the same time (or almost), as if an army manages to deploy not one, but several Trojans inside a protected city, to leave no luck to the enemy. Experts believe that this is partly why the disease is so rapid (8 to 12 years of life expectancy on average from diagnosis) and that its progression has so far been so difficult to pinpoint.





As previously mentioned, this is the first time that human data has been used to track the processes that control the development of Alzheimer’s disease over time. The study was made possible in part by the chemical kinetics approach developed at Cambridge over the past decade, which can model aggregation and propagation processes in the brain, as well as advances in positron emission tomography (PET) and improved sensitivity of other brain measurements.

” This research shows the interest of working with human data rather than imperfect animal models Said one of the co-lead authors, Professor Tuomas Knowles, also from Cambridge University’s chemistry department. ” It is exciting to see the advancements in this field – fifteen years ago, basic molecular mechanisms were determined for simple systems in a test tube by us and others; but now we are able to study this process at the molecular level in real patients, which is an important step in one day developing treatments. “.

Act on the key factors of progression to slow down the disease

In their paper, the researchers show that the replication of tau protein aggregates is surprisingly slow: up to five years. ” Neurons are surprisingly good at preventing aggregate formation, but we need to find ways to make them even better if we are to develop an effective treatment. Said co-lead author David Klenerman of the UK Dementia Research Institute at Cambridge University. ” It’s fascinating to see how biology evolved to stop protein aggregation “.

The methodology presented in the study could be used to aid in the development of treatments for Alzheimer’s by targeting key mechanisms. In addition, the methodology could be applied to other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease. ” The main finding is that stopping the replication of aggregates rather than their spread will be more effective at the stages of the disease we have studied. ”Says Knowles. The researchers now plan to examine the early processes in the development of the disease and extend the studies to other pathologies, such as frontotemporal dementia, traumatic brain injury, and progressive supranuclear palsy, where aggregates of tau are also formed during the disease.

The findings open up new avenues for understanding the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, as well as a hope for developing new treatments that effectively slow the progression of the disease, by acting “preventively” on the disease. the progression factors presented.

Source: Science Advances