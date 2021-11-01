resumption of work “at the latest” on March 1

The promoter of the disputed wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc announced on Sunday the end of the first phase of the work and their resumption “later»On March 1st. “The operations are fully completed, the Aeolus vessel (in charge of drilling, editor’s note) is ready to leave the area (…) The offshore construction work for the park will resume on March 1, 2022 at the latest.», Announced in a press release the promoter Ailes Marines, a 100% subsidiary of the Spanish group Iberdrola.

“TO To date, the Aeolus vessel has drilled on five wind turbine locations and on the location of the electrical substation. A total of nineteen holes were drilled by the vessel, three quarters of which at the desired depth objective. The piles were installed in three positions“, Those of two wind turbines as well as that of the electrical substation, indicates Ailes Marines.





During this work, “enhanced measurements of turbidity (of water) and noiseHave been carried out, assures the promoter. “These measures are in addition to the forty or so environmental measures included in the prefectural authorizations for the project and carried out by Ailes Marines.», Adds the press release.

This offshore wind farm, made up of 62 wind turbines fixed on the seabed and rising 205 meters above the sea, is defended, in addition to the State, by institutions like the Brittany region but strongly contested elsewhere, in particular by the fishermen who have initiated several lawsuits which are still pending.

Each wind turbine is based on a tripod, which requires three boreholes per wind turbine to secure the three support piles of each of these structures to the seabed. In total, without counting the electrical substation, therefore 186 boreholes must be drilled, then the support piles embedded in these boreholes and fixed to the ground to secure these wind turbines. So far, the piles of only two of them have been installed, according to the statement from Ailes Marines. The commissioning of the park is officially still scheduled for the end of 2023.

Particularly hard due to the nature of the rocks, the seabed in the bay of Saint-Brieuc has led to drilling difficulties. The Aeolus vessel thus suffered two hydraulic oil leaks in June and July following these difficulties.

This wind farm is to be erected 16.3 kilometers from the coast. With a total capacity of 496 MW, it is supposed, according to its promoter, to produce the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants.