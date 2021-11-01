return to the hidden story of his daughter Amélie

Salvatore Adamo celebrates his 78th birthday this Monday, November 1. The hairstyle has not changed, only the hair has turned white: he has the same smile and his voice remains recognizable. In almost 60 years of career, with more than 500 songs and millions of albums sold, the Italian-Belgian artist, very marked by the death of his father (victim of a terrible confusion), is a fulfilled man on the professional side. . And it is also in terms of privacy. He married Nicole in 1969 and they had two sons, Anthony and Benjamin. But the one who takes center stage is Amélie, the singer’s daughter around whom a secret has hovered for a long time.





Amélie Adamo has long been presented as the daughter of Salvatore and Nicole Adamo. This is not the exact truth, however. And this truth took a long time to come to light … If Amélie Adamo was born in 1979, it was in 2004 that Salvatore Adamo, who had posed on the big picture of yéyés with Johnny, raised himself- even the secret. A year earlier, a biography of the singer was published, revealing the identity of Amélie Adamo’s real mother. She was in fact born from the affair, which lasted nine years, between the author of Les Filles du bord de mer and an actress of German origin, Annethe Hal. But, in 2004, Salvatore Adamo suffered a stroke that nearly cost him his life. He then decides to sew up family dissensions.

“We had to wait for the right moment for the public to know the truth. I did not want (…)

