return to the hidden story of his daughter Amélie

This Monday, November 1, Salvatore Adamo celebrates his 78 years. The opportunity to return to the story of his long-hidden daughter, named Amélie.
Salvatore Adamo celebrates, this Monday, November 1, its 78 years. The hairstyle has not changed, only the hair has turned white: he has the same smile and his voice remains recognizable. In almost 60 years of career, with more than 500 songs and millions of albums sold, the Italian-Belgian artist, very marked by the death of his father (victim of a terrible confusion), is a fulfilled man on the professional side. . And it is also in terms of privacy. He married Nicole in 1969 and they had two sons, Anthony and Benjamin. But the one that takes center stage is Amelie, the singer’s daughter around whom a secret has hovered for a long time.
The mystery around Amélie Adamo
Amelia Adamo has long been presented as the daughter of Salvatore and Nicole Adamo. This is not the exact truth, however. And it took a long time for this truth to come to light … Amelia Adamo was born in 1979, it was in 2004 that Salvatore Adamo, who had posed yéyés with Johnny on the large photo, himself lifted the secret. A year earlier, a biography of the singer was published, revealing the identity of the real mother ofAmelia Adamo. It was in fact born out of the affair, which lasted nine years, between the author of Seaside girls and a German-born actress, Annethe Hal. But, in 2004, Salvatore Adamo is the victim of a stroke that nearly cost him his life. He then decides to sew up family dissensions.
Salvatore Adamo : “With Amélie’s mother, I lived a great and beautiful story“
“It was not until the right moment that the public knew the truth. I didn’t want to hurt anyone. With the mother ofAmelie, I lived a great and beautiful story that ended about twenty years ago. Amelie was revealed as soon as she was of the age of reason, that is, as soon as she was of the age to read. I didn’t want her to stumble upon an article and read that she didn’t exist“, had confided to Paris Match in 2010 the one who will be saved, during a robbery in Kabul, thanks to a pen. “Since my health problem in 2004, Amelie has the right to come to the house, and this is very important to me … The fact that she is accepted into my family has helped me a lot ….“, had explained Salvatore Adamo at the time before welcoming the attitude of Nicole Adamo. “At first, she was not happy … And then, philosophically, she accepted it. Today, Amelie comes home and Nicole loves the way she sings“. Because yes: Amelia Adamo, who lives in London, follows in his father’s footsteps. They even made a duet in 2010, From you to me. If it is not complicity …..