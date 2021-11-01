Review of the entry into service of the A220 at Air France (photos, videos)

The first of 60 Airbus A220-300 ordered by the airline Air France entered service Sunday between Paris, Berlin and Venice, other European destinations being gradually added as deliveries.

On Sunday October 31, 2021, the A220-300 of the French national carrier welcomed its very first customers, with two rotations departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, toward Berlin (Germany) and Venice (Italy). These flights were operated by the Airbus A220-300 called “Le Bourget”, delivered to the company at the end of September and the first of the 60 aircraft ordered by Air France to gradually replace its Airbus A318, A319 and some A320s by the end of 2025. In the coming days, the Airbus A220-300 will be deployed to Barcelona and Madrid (November 1), as well as Milan-Linate (November 6). During the winter season 2021-2022, the device will gradually extend its network to Bologna, Rome (Italy), Lisbon (Portugal) and Copenhagen (Denmark) “at the rate of new aircraft deliveries,” said a press release from Air France.

The Alliance Company’s A220-300 (ec-Bombardier CD300, designed in Canada) SkyTeam has 148 seats, in a 3-2 configuration (i.e. 5 seats per row) allowing 80% of customers to benefit from a seat on the window or aisle. Up to 8 rows at the front of the aircraft can be dedicated to Business cabin customers, who have a free seat at their side and benefit from priority boarding and disembarking. Its leather reclining chairs – the widest on the market at 48 cm – are equipped with USB A and C sockets, a monobloc tablet, a cup holder and a tablet or smartphone holder integrated into the backrest.

The aircraft is equipped with the latest innovations: large panoramic windows, light atmospheres accompanying the different phases of the flight, and spacious luggage compartments for easier loading of suitcases. It is equipped withAir France Connect, the company’s connectivity offer, accessible throughout the flight and offering three passes, including a free one allowing you to send and receive messages during the trip.

On board, the offer of restoration is according to Air France “adapted to the flight time and function of the take-off time”. In the Business cabin, a full tray is offered to each: generous breakfast or cold meal signed François Adamski, corporate chef Servair, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and Bocuse d’Or. A range of wines and champagnes selected by Paolo Basso, best sommelier in the world 2013, as well as a wide selection of hot or cold drinks complete the package. In the Economy cabin, sweet cookies or sandwiches including a vegetarian choice are offered free of charge. A range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks is also available.

The new flagship of Air France’s medium-haul fleet, the Airbus A220-300 is the most innovative and efficient single-aisle aircraft in its category. It embodies Air France’s commitments to improve its economic and environmental performance, with a cost per seat reduced by 10% compared to the planes it replaces and unmatched energy performance: “fuel consumption and CO2 emissions reduced by 20%, and a noise footprint lower by 34%. These characteristics will play a decisive role in reducing Air France’s environmental footprint and achieving its sustainable development objectives. By 2030, the company will have reduced all its CO2 emissions per passenger / km by 50% compared to 2005, or 15% in absolute value. Air France is also committed to working with all of its stakeholders and public authorities to achieve the climate objective of zero net CO2 emissions by 2050 ”.

The renewal of the fleet is the first decarbonisation lever available at short notice. Air France invests 1 billion euros each year to integrate the latest generation aircraft, Airbus A350-900 on long-haul and Airbus A220-300 on short and medium-haul, with the result of a reduction in CO2 emissions of between 20 and 25%.

First commercial flights today for our new @Airbus # A220 with two flights to Berlin and Venice.

After two years of work, the teams of#Air France are proud to present this new aircraft to our customers.

Welcome aboard ! # AirFranceA220 https://t.co/xg5d0LnccH pic.twitter.com/0cHQ1v0m29 – Anne Rigail (@AnneRigail) October 31, 2021





