Rolex Paris Masters: Dominik Koepfer wins a huge fight against Andy Murray (6-4, 5-7, 7-6) and goes to the second round

What a wonderful but also disastrous fight for Andy Murray. Opposed to Dominik Koepfer, lucky loser drafted after Brooksby’s withdrawal, the Briton failed to get out of the trap of the first round (6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (9)). A very painful defeat for Murray who nevertheless had many opportunities to end this meeting (7 match points), especially in the tie-break of the last set. Dominik Koepfer meanwhile took advantage of his chance to win the second round, he who had not yet qualified this morning.

This will hurt morale. Emerging victorious from a huge battle against Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna, Murray was unable to do it again a week later. Not in the game during the first round, the 144th player in the world also started the second badly, conceding an entry break. Then the meeting gained in intensity. And the machine gradually started.





7 match points

Stronger in the exchange, more applied to the service, the Scotsman ended up taking the psychological advantage at the end of the set to prevent Koepfer from folding the deal, while the German was used to win the match at 5- 4. The former world No.1, on a small cloud at that time, won four straight games to come back to a round all over.

In a last high-end set, the 34-year-old first faltered without breaking, notably wiping out three break points at 3-3 to make the race in the lead. But faced with a frankly impressive opponent in cold blood, Murray never managed to conclude. It’s not for lack of trying: he had two match points on his opponent’s faceoff at 5-4, then five in the tie-break. But it was indeed Koepfer who had the last word.

