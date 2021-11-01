Romane Bohringer: her magnificent declaration of love to her father, Richard Bohringer

Canal + will broadcast on November 8 L’Amour flou, a series taken from the eponymous film by Romane Bohringer. For the occasion, the actress and director confided in Télé Star. An interview where she also paid tribute to her father, actor Richard Bohringer.

Three years after the film, it’s time for the series! Fuzzy love of Romane Bohringer lands on Canal + on November 8. A series in which the actress and director will relate the adventures of a separated couple, parents of two children, who continue to live under the same roof, in what they call a “separtement”: two separate apartments but communicating with each other by the children’s room.

And to shape this series, Romane Bohringer has chosen to call on members of his family to interpret the roles: his former companion Philippe Rebbot, their children, Raoul and Rose, as well as his father, Richard Bohringer. A choice that the actress assumes and that pleases her, as she confided to Star TV : “I have always been fascinated by films on the murky border between reality and fiction, crossed by vital issues. When we shoot with members of our life, I am convinced that the emotion felt when filming them will be noticeable for the viewers. “, she explains.

Romane Bohringer: “I wanted to tell how my father is constantly reborn from his ashes”

In the series, Romane Bohringer also wanted to pay homage to his father, who fought cancer and whose health remains fragile. “I wanted to pay tribute to him, as well as to my mother-in-law, and my sister, but without being social. It was very important that all families could recognize each other, pursues his daughter in Télé Star. I wanted to tell how my father, despite the age that weakened him, is a man, an artist, a wild beast, who is constantly reborn from his ashes. He has gone through a lot of health problems, but on stage he is crossed by a form of magnificent vitality. I hope he doesn’t mind too much for making him play the grumpy, pretty funny gimmick after all. “A very beautiful declaration of love from a daughter to her father.

