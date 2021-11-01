Ruined in Seconds, Rich Cryptocurrency Fan Attacks Binance, Claims $ 140 Million

A legitimate complaint? – A wealthy European investor has just initiated legal proceedings against the Binance exchange. The trader is said to be claiming $ 140 million for being unfairly liquidated in November 2020.

Dysfunction Binance or bad trade?

This story that resurfaces today strangely echoes the Bitcoin (BTC) flash crash, which occurred this Thursday, October 21, 2021. Indeed, in the space of a few moments, the course of BTC has gone from more than $ 60,000 to $ 8,200, translating a 88% drop of its value. An error that would be due to a dysfunction in L’trading algorithm.

It should be understood that even if the situation does not have a serious consequence on the state of the market (when the bug is quickly identified and corrected), type orders stop loss could have been executed wrongly, following this flash crash, causing potential losses for many traders.

It could well be a similar situation for this anonymous investor who files a complaint against Binance.

Indeed, our man asks for compensation of more than $ 140 million, claiming that his funds were unfairly liquidated by the exchange in November 2020, according to a source familiar with the matter.





The complaint covers more than 45 entities in the world that would be connected to Binance, since the exchange platform does not disclose its headquarters, initially viewing this as an archaic concept. Either way, he came to recognize that he needed a the head office.

Prefer to trade your cryptocurrencies quietly away from the hustle and bustle: test AscendEX and receive $ 10 worth of crypto! >>

A procedure starting in Switzerland after months of negotiations

The claim centers on Binance’s automated liquidation system. The exchange would forced investor to sell large quantities of a specific coin against its own interests. The latter also claims that Binance had a conflict of interest in the liquidation.

The arbitration rules of the‘International Criminal Court (ICC) are used worldwide for cases involving cross-border disputes. With arbitration procedures, each party chooses an arbitrator, and a third independent judge is appointed. So instead of a trial where the case goes to a judge and jury, it is presented to 3 referees.

Binance is also facing another potential lawsuit from its own users. Indeed, a group of 6 investors raised $ 5 million to sue the crypto exchange for a blackout that occurred on May 19 – when the price of bitcoin fell drastically. They claim to have lost more than $ 20 million in total. Since they announced their intention to continue the exchange. Almost 1,000 people have joined the potential trial.

Binance has a series of setbacks with the world’s financial regulators. But with its latest recruit, the exchange now looks set to become a model student of regulatory compliance. To do this, he recruited a very special agent.

Are you a fan of Bitcoin, cryptos and DeFi? Recover in a few clicks $ 10 of crypto by registering on the AscendEX reference platform by following our affiliate link!