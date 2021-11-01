More

    Scientists “missed” an asteroid that flew very close to Earth – © Infos-Israel.News

    Technology


    🟦 ANNOUNCEMENT 🟦

    An asteroid flew very close to Earth last Sunday. The danger of the event was not so much in the fact of the flyby – the asteroid was too small to cause damage to the earthlings, but in the fact that the scientists had not noticed it in advance.

    Asteroid 2021 UA1 flew over 3,000 kilometers above the Earth’s South Pole, at a distance 10 times less than that of communications satellites, whose orbit is generally located 35,000 kilometers from Earth.

    2021 UA1 was the third closest asteroid on record. The first two were 2020 HQ and 2020 VT4, registered in August and November of last year.

    NASA scientists argue that UA1 presented no danger, since, with its small size (2 meters), it was doomed to burn in the dense layers of the atmosphere.

    It turned out that the space guest arrived from a “blind spot”, an area not traceable from the direction of the Sun during the day, and did not move through the middle of the solar system. towards the Earth and the Sun, like most asteroids. The devices, “blinded” by the sunlight, did not notice it.

    Advertising


    A similar story happened on September 16 of this year with a much larger asteroid (42 to 94 meters in diameter). It flew halfway between the Earth and the Moon, but it was not noticed until it moved away from our planet. This star, flying at a speed of nearly 24 km per second, would undoubtedly lead to disaster in the event of a collision with the Earth.

    🟦 ANNOUNCEMENT 🟦

    Previous articleThe Fight Against Rising Real Estate Prices in Israel: Purchase Tax Increase and Airbnb Ban
    Next articlePrepare to do the dishes! The tax on plastic tableware has entered into force


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleVinicius denies crazy rumor about Barça
    Next articleLucie Lucas happy to leave Dance with the stars, she reveals the reasons and explains everything

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC