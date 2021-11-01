Scientists “missed” an asteroid that flew very close to Earth – © Infos-Israel.News

An asteroid flew very close to Earth last Sunday. The danger of the event was not so much in the fact of the flyby – the asteroid was too small to cause damage to the earthlings, but in the fact that the scientists had not noticed it in advance.

Asteroid 2021 UA1 flew over 3,000 kilometers above the Earth’s South Pole, at a distance 10 times less than that of communications satellites, whose orbit is generally located 35,000 kilometers from Earth.

2021 UA1 was the third closest asteroid on record. The first two were 2020 HQ and 2020 VT4, registered in August and November of last year.

NASA scientists argue that UA1 presented no danger, since, with its small size (2 meters), it was doomed to burn in the dense layers of the atmosphere.

It turned out that the space guest arrived from a “blind spot”, an area not traceable from the direction of the Sun during the day, and did not move through the middle of the solar system. towards the Earth and the Sun, like most asteroids. The devices, “blinded” by the sunlight, did not notice it.

A similar story happened on September 16 of this year with a much larger asteroid (42 to 94 meters in diameter). It flew halfway between the Earth and the Moon, but it was not noticed until it moved away from our planet. This star, flying at a speed of nearly 24 km per second, would undoubtedly lead to disaster in the event of a collision with the Earth.

Newly-discovered #asteroid 2021 UA1 missed Antarctica by only 3000 km Sunday evening.

It came from the daytime sky, so it was undiscoverable prior to closest approach. pic.twitter.com/R9VpMo2X9G – Tony Dunn (@ tony873004) October 27, 2021

