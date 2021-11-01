Sedan-Epinal, follow the match of the 6th round of the Coupe de France from 3.15 p.m.

This is the big poster of the regional football league for the 6th round of the Coupe de France. Sunday October 31, the club of Sedan (N) faces the Vosges of SAS Epinal (N2). Follow the match live from 3.15 p.m.

Sunday, at 3:20 p.m., the CSSA Sedan will welcome the SAS Epinal at home. A match to follow live below, commented by our journalists Clément Meunier and Cécile Banasik.

Sedan / Epinal 6th round Coupe de France

The current Strasbourg coach, Julien Stéphan, did not have a lenient hand at the time of the draw for the 6th round of the French Football Cup. Finally, it’s a story of perspective. On the one hand, Sedan, current 5th in the National championship, appears as the favorite. On the other, the Epinal club, a division below. In the background, a defeat of the Spinalian club (2-1) against the Ardennes club last season in the 7th round of the Coupe de France. Pascal Moulin, the coach of the Vosges club, assumes his status, but does not admit defeat in advance. He details the state of mind of his group before the match: “We are going to go to the Stade Louis-Dugauguez to achieve a feat, that’s clear. They are unbeaten at home in this competition, they are a step above us, but anything is possible, especially in a Cup match. “









This confrontation, broadcast from 3.15 p.m. on France 3 Grand-Est, appears as the big match, the big poster of the regional league for this round of the Coupe de France. A meeting synonymous with a trap to avoid for the people of Sedan: ” It is a Match which promises to be very complicated against a very good National 2 team, warns the trainer of the CSSA, Olivier Saragaglia. In addition, we are coming out of a busy week with two games in the legs since Friday. If there is one thing to remember, it’s that in the Coupe de France, there is no level distinction. Everything will be played out in a match ”.







During the N2 championship, on October 5, 2019, the CSSA won 1-0 against Epinal, at the Louis Dugauguez stadium

© MaxPPP

Two opposing styles of play

On paper the two teams present different dynamics in the league. In the last three meetings, the Vosges have achieved two draws for a defeat: “At the moment, the results are rather average. In the game, we are interesting, we create a lot of opportunities. But the problem is that we lack efficiency. We should score more goals. ” Pascal Moulin hopes for a click in the face of Sedan in what he presents as “The most beautiful of competitions. “ The task promises to be all the more difficult since they have never defeated Sedan in recent years.





Opposite, the Ardennes will arrive with more certainty in the game. Best defense of National, the “Sangliers” are tough with only 5 goals conceded. They have not conceded any in the Coupe de France. “Since I took the team in hand last January, we have worked a lot on the defensive aspects. I have always considered that in order to have results, it is necessary to be first of all solid defensively, whatever the organization, whatever the players “. And Olivier Saragaglia intends to put these words to the test. With the sequence of matches, the Sedan coach plans to run: “The cup will allow us to breathe some fresh air while giving playing time to those who need it, to players returning from injury. Even if the Coupe de France is very important, the priority remains the championship. “

For the charts, David against Goliath

The two clubs have set themselves clear objectives at the start of the season: to reach at least the round of 16 of the competition. The Spinaliens supporters must still have in mind the exceptional course of last year. The Vosges had marked the history of Lorraine football by reaching the quarter-finals of the competition after defeating a Ligue 1 juggernaut, Christophe Galtier’s LOSC (Lille), one year before his coronation of France. In the Marcel Picot stadium in Nancy, SAS Epinal had finally fallen against another historic club, AS Saint-Etienne. Even if the players had maintained hope (1-2 in the 60th minute, goal from a penalty from Jean-Philippe Krasso), they had finally lost.







The Spinal group in training on October 28, 2021.

© Lydia Querin / France Televisions

For Sedan, the march to the 32nd finals appears more affordable even if the golden age of Ardennes football is now a long way off. Nowadays, no wild boar crosses the lawn, as in 1956, when the Greens and Reds won their first Coupe France. A feat that was not at that time when Sedan was a team feared by all and where the great rival, the Stade de Reims, outrageously dominated French football. The Ardennes won the competition again in 1961. Since then, it is more complicated for the “wild boars”. Their last cup final dates back to 2005.







In the final of the 1961 French Cup, Sedan triumphed against Nîmes (3-1) for his last major trophy.

© Claude Lambert

But before thinking back to the glorious memories, the two clubs must face off on the pitch. Sunday evening, there will be only one left.