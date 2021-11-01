SEGA and Microsoft: a “strategic alliance” for next-gen development! | Xbox one

The rumors around a takeover of SEGA by Microsoft have still not been verified, but the two parties today announce a strategic agreement which will certainly be talked about in the years to come.

SEGA and Microsoft hand in hand

The information comes directly to us from SEGA which announces a “strategic alliance” which aims to create new SEGA games in a new generation development environment.

More specifically, SEGA will thus use Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform, to develop its next games.

This alliance would constitute a key element of SEGA’s medium and long-term strategy, allowing the company to move forward with “Super Game”, a new initiative for the development of new innovative games where the main axes are “ Global ”,“ Online ”,“ Community ”and“ IP Usage ”.

SEGA chose Azure for its infrastructure, but also because Microsoft understood how video games would evolve in the future with the advent of the Cloud and the deployment of 5G.

In this highly connected environment, the ecosystem surrounding the games industry continues to evolve and expand as more sophisticated tools and technologies become available. As such, video games continue to develop as a major medium for gamers around the world, with access to a vast array of gaming experiences and communities becoming increasingly diverse and accessible.



SEGA declares that this alliance represents the future for the company, and that it will allow it to anticipate the trends of the medium as they accelerate.

Xbox and SEGA, it’s stronger than you

Although the concrete details of this alliance are not known, one can easily imagine that future games developed by SEGA will have a better chance of arriving on Xbox in the future since they will be developed in a Microsoft environment.

Sarah Bond, Head of Xbox Creators Experience and Ecosystem, also shared her commentary on this strategic alliance. She thus recalls how SEGA has played such an emblematic role in the video game industry for so many years, but also evokes a collaboration that is more extensive than ever.

We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using cloud technologies from Microsoft. Together, we will reinvent the way games are built, hosted and operated, with the goal of adding more value to gamers and to SEGA.

Last May, SEGA unveiled its “Super Game” strategy, namely the development of games that can be deployed around the world easily. In his priorities for the next 5 years, the developer had also mentioned the use of past franchises.