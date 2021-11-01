Sergi gives news of Agüero, still in the hospital

Sergi Barjuan, interim coach of FC Barcelona, ​​gave news of Sergio Agüero on Monday at a press conference, two days after the player was hospitalized due to chest pain.

There will be returns but also a notable absentee for Barça’s match at Dinamo Kiev on Tuesday (9 p.m.) in the Champions League. Sergio Agüero is in fact still hospitalized after feeling chest pains on Saturday just before half-time in the match against Alavés (1-1).

In the 40th minute, the player was lying on the ground touching his chest due to difficulty in breathing. He had walked out of the pitch before being taken by ambulance from the stadium to a Barcelona hospital, where he is still closely followed. Sergi Barjuan gave his news on Monday at a press conference.





“He’s calm, ‘locked in his room'”

“Kun’s absence is important,” he said. Yesterday (Sunday) I spoke with him on WhatsApp, he’s calm. He’s ‘locked in his room’ as he says. “

According to the Spanish newspaper El Pais, the examinations taken by the “Kun” detected a cardiac arrhythmia, which can result in irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations or dizziness. The general practitioner daily specifies that this heart rhythm disorder can be favored by hypertension, diabetes or age. It can also be a sign of other heart problems or not present any particular danger.

The player joined FC Barcelona this summer, free after leaving Manchester City. But he seriously injured a calf. He resumed competition on October 17 and was playing his second straight match in La Liga on Saturday.