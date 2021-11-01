Serie A, 11th day – With a great Ibrahimovic, AC Milan offers Roma (1-2) and keeps pace with Napoli

AC Milan responds to Naples. While the trip to the lawn of AS Roma José Mourinho promised to be perilous, the Rossoneri were able to count on a decisive Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign a tenth Serie victory this season (1-2). The match still almost changed after the expulsion in the second half of Theo Hernandez, but the Milanese held on against Giallorossi who waited too long to really react. In the standings, Milan and Naples continue to prance in the lead.

There was a class of gap in this Serie A clash, at least until AC Milan found themselves outnumbered. Archi domineering and sure of their strengths of the moment, Stefano Pioli’s men have never really trembled in the face of overly tender Romans. The latter, for example, could not cope with the determination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, author of a full performance, punctuated by his 150th goal in Serie A. He was able to find the flaw in a direct free kick that left Rui Patricio on site (0-1, 26th).

Zlatan is still hungry

The Swedish giant even almost scored a double, a sublime sequence of control of the chest – recovery of the right on a beautiful opening from Simon Kjaer (50th). Unfortunately for him, he was out of play with a breath and the VAR invalidated his second goal. The attacker, still hungry, then obtained a penalty converted by Franck Kessié (0-2, 57th). With this station wagon in hand, we thought that Milan would control quietly. Except that Theo Hernandez received a second yellow card for a somewhat stupid foul (66th), leaving his partners to ten.





Fortunately for Milan, the Giallorossi took too long to take advantage of their advantage. At 11 against 10, as was already the case at 11 against 11, they lacked consistency on the front of the attack against a Milanese defense that showed immense solidity. In his wake, Kjaer for the first time prevented the reduction of the score (82nd) ​​and Ciprian Tatarusanu in turn postponed the deadline (90th).

The two rocks, however, could not do anything against Stephan El Shaarawy (1-2, 90th + 3). A new parade of Tatarusanu later (90th + 5), and the Milan victory was validated. It will not fail to strengthen the confidence of the Rossoneri a little more, who will live a decisive week for the rest of their season, the reception of Porto in the Champions League, then the derby against Inter. A hearty menu but perfect to gauge yourself.

