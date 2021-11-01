seven years of misfortune – Liberation

Temperatures of the atmosphere and the ocean at their highest, sea level rise, extreme heat and precipitation … The World Meteorological Organization draws up a chilling inventory of the planet and indicates that “the last seven years are passing to be the hottest seven ever ”.

This is yet another alarm, which comes at the right time to enlighten negotiators, on the opening day in Glasgow, Scotland, of the important 26th United Nations Climate Conference (COP 26). Record-breaking concentrations of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere and the accumulated heat associated with them have now “Propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for present and future generations”, warns this Sunday the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which depends on the United Nations.





Marine heat waves

In its interim report on the state of the global climate in 2021, based on data from the first nine months of the year, the WMO notes that “The past seven years are on course to be the hottest seven on record.” The global average temperature for 2021 (based on data from January to September) was “Approximately 1.09 ° C above the 1850-1900 average”, and he is “Likely that 2021 is between the fifth and seventh hottest year on record”.

Logical consequence, whereas“About 90% of the heat accumulated in the earth system is stored in the ocean”, the latter continues to heat up, which is expected to continue in the future. The tempera …