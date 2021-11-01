Sexual violence: the actor of “What did we do to the good Lord?” Ary Abittan in police custody after rape complaint

the essential

The 47-year-old actor was taken into police custody on Sunday October 30 following a rape complaint. According to Here, who revealed the facts, his custody was extended on Monday.

Ary Abittan, actor known for his role in the film “What did we do to the good Lord?”, Is the subject of a complaint for rape.

According to information from Here, which revealed the facts on Monday, November 1, the complaint was filed Saturday, October 30 by a woman with whom the actor maintains regular relations.





Facts confirmed by the Paris prosecutor’s office with our colleagues from Parisian, who clarified that the complainant is not the actor’s wife, contrary to what was initially indicated.

Ary Abittan is a former taxi driver turned comedian and actor.

In 2019, 54,100 incidents of sexual violence were recorded by the police. Rape or attempted rape accounted for 42% of these incidents. For three years, the number of complaints for sexual violence has been steadily increasing. This figure increased by 12% in 2019, according to an Interstats survey published by the Home Office in January 2020.

If you are a witness or victim of sexual violence, you can contact 17 or 112. You can report this violence online on the public service website, which also offers a search engine to find a nearby police station or gendarmerie, who has an obligation to take your complaint.