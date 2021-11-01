Solana towards a 60% increase before the Breakpoint conference?

Solana’s Breakpoint conference is scheduled for November 7, 2021. In anticipation of this event, analysts expect SOL’s price to rise.

Solana’s class gets carried away before the Breakpoint conference

Ignition de Solana ended with the participation of nearly 500 projects and the layer-1 blockchain is getting ready for its next event. As part of Ignition, the blockchain protocol offered winning projects more than $ 5 million in prizes and seed funding.

Through the Breakpoint conference, Solana aims to bring together stakeholders and experts to discuss the next steps in SOL’s ecosystem roadmap and future plans.

1 / IGNITION was #Solana‘s highest output hackathon yet, producing 500+ project submissions from teams around the globe. Congrats to the winners! 🔥https: //t.co/vN3cM7KkdA – Solana (@solana) October 29, 2021

The total blocked value (TVL) of the layer-1 blockchain, considered equivalent to market capitalization, has steadily increased over the past three months and reached a high of $ 12.69 billion according to DeFiLlama data.

Solana’s price did not increase in proportion to the increase in its TVL. Analysts have argued that there is room for vertical growth in the price of SOL.





The cryptocurrency analyst @ByzGeneral believes that Solana is ready to reach a new historic high because open interest remains low. Historically, relatively low open interest is ideal for vertical asset price growth.

$ SOL looks very healthy to me.

Higher prices, but less OI. Still on its path to a new ATH I think.

Just needs a bit more ranging. – ₿yzantinΞ General (@ByzGeneral) October 31, 2021

Nikhil Shamapant, author of the article onEthereum Triple Halving, thinks there will be zero-knowledge rollup (zkr) implementations on Solana.

A zero-knowledge rollup is a level 2 blockchain solution that increases the speed and efficiency of the underlying blockchain. The launch of zkr on Solana would mark the start of a Layer 2 ecosystem focused on building on Solana, which represents a change from the “Ethereum-first” approach.

But decentralisation and security is valued more in terms of a settlement and DA layer – Crypto Maxi (@ cryptoMaxi420) October 31, 2021

The pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @AltcoinSherpa is bullish on Solana but doesn’t expect SOL to outperform BTC. The analyst is currently accumulating before the price of SOL breaks.