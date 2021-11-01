solicited by a farmer, Karine Le Marchand will help him in tomorrow’s episode

When things go wrong in Love is in the Meadow, Karine Le Marchand is never far to try to calm the situation. Indeed, since last season, the host has not refrained from intervening with certain farmers when they find themselves in difficulty during their adventure. During season 15, she had thus advised the two Eric, the goatherd and the Auvergnat. This will once again be the case during the episode broadcast tomorrow on M6. One of the farmers of this sixteenth season will actually find himself in a situation he did not expect and will seek the help of the host to succeed in extricating himself from it.

Fortunately, in the episode broadcast this Monday from 9 p.m. on M6, there will also be happy moments since Hervé and Stéphanie will experience their first emotions in love … despite a somewhat disturbing candlelight meal for the Picardy farmer! Vincent le Provençal, who chose Natacha to the detriment of Hafsa during the last episode, will visit the young woman to discover her in her daily life, surrounded by her relatives. But the horse breeder could be less enterprising than he was until then. Has something changed in his feelings for Natacha? You’ll find out tomorrow night.





Valentin, the producer of edible flowers who lives in Brittany, will find it increasingly difficult to hide his preference for Charley, his crush during the (…)

