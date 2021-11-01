Squid Game’s “cryptocurrency” collapses (-99%): getting ripped off is child’s play

After the Shiba, the Squid – The phenomenon engendered by the Squid Game series, recently released on Netflix, has been so massive that it is difficult not to have heard of it, if not to have seen it. Obviously, with such viral success, a lot of smart people are trying to surf this wave, by proposing false projects – but real scams like the cryptosphere is used to – stamped with the name of the series.

A new “Squid Game” meme token explodes by + 5500% … before collapsing miserably

With its planetary diffusion via Netflix, the South Korean series Squid Game managed to make talk about her everywhere, with her participants of a sort of reality TV playing deadly games which are themselves based on child games.

A trend viral which fuels the ideas of crooks and pirates of all kinds. In the euphoria of the phenomenon, some indeed seek To abuse over-enthusiastic fans of the series.

This was the case with the token Squid Game (SQUID) which exploited – without any apparent license – the name of the series. As can be seen in particular on the price charts of this token on CoinMarketCap, the SQUID has literally exploded less from $ 0.10 to over $ 2,861 in a few days !

#RUGG Alert: The token $ SQUID went from $ 2861.8 to just under $ 0.006 in a matter of minutes 😱 Mkt Cap: ≈ + 4m The Dev was the only survivor of the squid game and got out with the cash 😅 Hoping you avoided that, protect your capital 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RauRyqmE78 – Crypto | Thi₿ (@CryptoThib) November 1, 2021

Yet obviously the scam story was too good to be true : this morning, it’s a hangover for buyers, since crypto has collapsed... the speculators who had positioned themselves being unable to resell this very sticky SQUID on PancakeSwap, even though the site attached to the “project” has passed offline.





CoinMarketCap warning on the dubious “Squid Game (SQUID)” token – Source: coinmarketcap.com

A meme token is already suspicious, but beware of pirates

This SQUID token, present on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), was arguably inspired by the unexpected viral success of Shiba inu (SHIB), itself inspired by Dogecoin (DOGE), the first of its kind “Meme cryptos”, and whose initial success is almost exclusively due to the image of a friendly dog ​​of the Shiba Inu breed – including the whimsical Elon Musk seems to have fallen in love.

As a precaution and faced with this token surfing the hype, let’s recall a rule of thumb for the Sunday crypto investor : stay away from these funny and dangerous pranks, to sites quickly dispatched and taking advantage of the interest of the general public to mislead them. But that’s not all: beyond the case of this imitation crypto, other smart kids are already looking to take advantage of it. to hack Squid Game fans.

As TechRepublic reports, cybersecurity specialists from Kaspersky reported that between September and October 2021, several dozen malicious files appeared on the Net with a name referring to Squid Game.

“One of the cybercriminals’ schemes worked as follows: the victim would have executed [un fichier vidéo] an animated version of the first game in the series [Squid Game], while at the same time, a Trojan horse was launched invisibly, capable of stealing data in users ‘various browsers and sending them back to the attackers’ server. (…) “.

In addition to pay attention to url links sites hosting files using the name of the series, Kaspersky experts recommend that you pay close attention to executable files, ending with .EXE, .PKG, .DMG or even .MSI.

Protecting yourself from shady sites and files goes without saying, even if one can understand the enthusiasm created by a new fashion, it is above all a question of vigilance. On the token memes side, too much speculative greed can come at a cost, as we saw recently with Shiba Inu, who got hit on the muzzle by Elon Musk.

