Stade Brestois. How Brest finally managed to win after 12 days – Stade Brestois







Ligue 1 (12th day). Stade Brestois – AS Monaco: 2-0

Finally a match without taking a goal!

After twelve days of the championship, Stade Brestois finally managed to finish a match without conceding a goal, which had never happened since the start of the season. And when Brest does not cash, Brest wins, since SB29 remains the only Ligue 1 team to have always scored at least one goal in each match. CQFD. “We defended very, very well at first,” explains Michel Der Zakarian. We left them few spaces, they hardly had any opportunities. How many stops Bizot had to make? Two on distant strikes from Golovin and Boadu in the second half in front of a serene Brest defense which is beginning to find a certain stability. “It shows that we were very effective defensively,” said the Stade Brestois coach. “We were able to close the axis, we knew they liked it,” continues Brendan Chardonnet.

Realized opportunities

33% possession, seven shots, three on target, two goals. Unlike other recent matches, Stade Brestois did not have a lot of opportunities to eat this Sunday. But unlike these past meetings, the Brestois managed to put them at the bottom against Monaco. First by Mounié after the quarter of an hour of play on a free kick deflected from the head by Le Douaron. On an attack perfectly led by Pierre-Gabriel and Faivre first, ended by Cardona and Honorat then with a flat clinical foot from the winger. Since the reception of Paris in August, Stade Brestois had not scored two goals in the same match. For Der Zakarian, “we used the ball very well. We occupy the area well on the first goal and the second is really well brought up, well built ”.





A midfielder found

“Brest put more pressure than my team, they showed more motivation and more desire, says Niko Kovac. When you play in this kind of stadium against a team that is poorly classified, you have to have this “fighting spirit”, otherwise we won’t pass ”. What Monaco did not know how to put as an ingredient to follow up on its good momentum, Brest managed to find the right formula to stop its own. And the new impact of the midfielder has a lot to do with it. When he was passed, it showed. When he is good, that he instigates this aggressiveness and this fighting spirit in the rest of the team, then Brest is better. Much better. This Sunday, the Magnetti – Belkebla pair won the midfield duel hands down. Belkebla, for example, won 10 of his 15 ground duels and three of his three aerial duels. “They were very, very good on the work they did on Volland and Diop,” Der Zakarian analyzes. But also in the recovery and the exit of the ball ”.

The continuity of Lille … and of 4-4-2

If Brest won for the first time of the season this Sunday against Monaco, it was not far from it a week before, in Lille (1-1), in another coherent match which had paved the way for success. For Chardonnet, “we play a full game, there were no mistakes. Yes, this is our benchmark match ”. “For us, Lille and Monaco, it’s two full games,” said Der Zakarian, relaunched on the passage to 4-4-2 in the North, which he maintained against Monaco. “It’s not a question of formula,” he replies. It is the state of mind that has changed and the desire to do things together. Players are coming back from injury and that brings more competition ”. For Steve Mounié, however, “system change is more successful for us. It’s easier in front, easier behind. We are better off and we have more automatisms ”. CQFD bis.