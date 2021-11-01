Stade Brestois. What to remember from the first victory of the season against Monaco – Stade Brestois

Stade Brestois, in Francis-Le-Blé this Sunday evening, won its very first victory of the season by beating Monaco (2-0). A success which allows them to slightly win Metz and Saint-Étienne in the standings and which validated a quality service from Michel Der Zakarian’s men.

1. A victory that the people of Brest owe only to themselves

Finally a success! After eleven days without winning, Stade Brestois took the three points. And Finistériens owe it only to themselves. AS Monaco were disappointing, but the Brestois were solid defensively even when Brassier replaced Hérelle, who was hit on the foot at half-time. In front, Mounié finally found the net (19 ‘) and Honorat, perfectly served by Cardona after a good stint from Faivre, completed the Finistère success at the end of the match (81’). During the meeting, it was the players of Michel Der Zakarian who were the most enterprising and dangerous. To the great pleasure of Brest supporters and Celtic Ultras who were able to celebrate their 20 years with great fanfare.

2. Steve Mounié comes out of his box against Monaco

He had not scored in the league since August 20 against… Paris-Saint-Germain. But Steve Mounié’s status has never been questioned. And for good reason, the Beninese striker, a real control tower for his team, has a much too essential profile. Scorer twice with his selection in the World Cup qualifiers (including a great achievement against Tanzania), the center forward seemed to lack confidence with the Red and White. His goal, which came after a free kick extended to the head by Le Douaron (19 ‘), is timely? for him as for the Stade Brestois. Even if his performance remains to be qualified due to his second period during which he will have missed a lot, the Beninese put the Brestois on the right track.





3. The Stade Brestois finally offers (a little) air in the standings

It was not until the 12th day, as in 2011, for Stade Brestois to unlock its victory counter. After a sawtooth start to the season in terms of the content of the matches but well insufficient in terms of results, the Finistériens retain their 18th place but, with nine points, are now two units ahead of Metz and three over Saint-Étienne. In front, Reims, beaten by Bordeaux, is only two points and the Girondins three. A derby now awaits Michel Der Zakarian and his family who will travel to Lorient on the next day.

Brest-Monaco technical sheet

Referee: Mr. Hamel.

Spectators: 12,463.

GOALS. Brest: Mounié (19 ‘), Honorat (80’)

Warnings. Brest: Magnetti (54 ‘); Monaco: C. Henrique (17 ‘), Kovac (34’, coach), Diop (42 ‘, Ben Yedder (81), Volland (83’).

BREST. Bizot – Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet (cap), Hérelle (Brassier, 46 ‘), Duverne – Honorat, Belkebla, Magnetti, Faivre (Del Castillo, 90’) – Le Douaron (Cardona, 58 ‘), Mounié. Substitutes: Larsonneur (l), Faussurier, Uronen, Agoumé, Saïd, Badji.

MONACO. Nübel – Aguilar, Maripan, Badiashile, C. Henrique (Jakobs, 65 ‘) – G. Martins (Sidibé, 65’) Tchouaméni, Jean Lucas (Golovin, 57 ‘), Diop (Boadu, 46’) – Volland, Ben Yedder (Fofana, 84 ‘. Substitutes: Majecki (g), Pavlovic, Disasi, Isidor.