Star Wars: A new trailer for The Book of Boba Fett series on Disney +!

On December 29, subscribers to the Disney + service will be able to discover The Book of Boba Fett, a spin-of from The Mandalorian featuring the famous bounty hunter from the Star Wars universe. While waiting for the release of the first episode, we are entitled to a new trailer!

Embodied by Temuera Morrison and accompanied by Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Boba Fett will soon be back in service, starting with the underworld of Tattooine, the home planet of Anakin and Luke Skywalker. As we can see in this new trailer of the Book by Boba Fett, the duo travel to the planet to take control of occupied territory Bib Fortnua, which succeeded Jabba the Hutt.





It seems that the conquest is not easy, especially as Fett and Shand must deal with all the local criminals, some having remained faithful to Jabba and Bib. The series starts right away after the last episode of season 2 of The Mandalorian, it is therefore advisable to have seen it before tackling this series. As a reminder, the series is produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. For the curious, go December 29 !