Stars of Blood: awe-inspiring artwork from the canceled Valve project (Half-Life) resurfaces

Known for its iconic Half-Life license, Valve has had the right to many other successes thanks to franchises such as Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike, Portal or Team Fortress. However, Gabe Newell’s firm could have gained notoriety thanks to a completely different project, unfortunately canceled in 2012, which has resurfaced since this weekend through a few artworks.

To hear Gabe Newell talk about Stars of Blood, you have to almost go back ten years ago. In 2012, Valve Corporation co-founder and director mentions that an internal project called Stars of Blood did start in development studios but it was eventually canceled. He had, in passing, given a framework to the universe of this game by declaring that it had to be a game of space pirates. But today, only a few visual remains drawn by two former artists of the company as well as photos taken on the spot within the premises of Valve remain.

But, during the weekend, the project suddenly got talked about again and ignited social networks, mainly Reddit, which relayed new visuals. that will make the Valve Archive fan site happy.

The remains of a monumental city

Without warning, the Twitter account Obscure Game Aesthetics brought back from beyond the grave a project whose only remaining elements are in a few files on the Valve Archive site. A handful of visuals, four in total, relayed and which, according to the rest of the thread, could be linked to an old technical demonstration online on YouTube since 2012!

These never-before-seen illustrations and screenshots allow us to discover what the environments of Stars of Blood could have been if the project had not finally been canceled. Huge decors and a city full of life and movement that leave one dreaming of the idea of ​​the final result. The Valve Archive site is already full of many images of the project, especially on its characters whose design recalls the work of Jean Giraud, alias Moebius. A godsend because little information has been disclosed on this mysterious unfinished development.





A persistent rumor wanted that Stars of Blood involves the universe of Half-Life, in particular because it could have put in scene the extraterrestrial empire having taken control of the Earth to exploit it and baptized The Cartel.. Little information that has therefore given a certain mystical aura to the space project teeming with pirates from Valve and that the new findings, no doubt, will multiply tenfold!