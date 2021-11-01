Start of the Masters 1000 in Paris, OM at the top in Ligue 1, Harden sees triple in the NBA: the news on a November 1 plateau

WHAT YOU MAY MISSED BETWEEN YESTERDAY NIGHT AND THIS MORNING

1. Basketball – NBA: The Bucks mark time, Harden sees triple

The day after their surprising defeat against San Antonio, the reigning champions of Milwaukee lost again to Jazz, despite a limited Rudy Gobert (95-107). With only three wins in seven games, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. At the same time, James Harden blackened the stats sheet, offering himself a new triple-double (18 pts, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) to allow Brooklyn to easily win over Detroit (117-91).

2. Football – Ligue 1: The good deal for OM

Marseille is back on the podium. Jorge Sampaoli’s players won with forceps on the lawn of Clermont in what was the closing match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 this Sunday evening (0-1). The only scorer of the evening, Cengiz Ünder propelled the Marseille club to third position in the championship, a small point from Nice and from the runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille) Credit: Imago

3. Rugby – Top 14: Racing climbs on the podium

Racing 92 signed a very good operation at the end of the 9th day of the championship, becoming the second team to bring down Stade Toulouse this season (27-18). Result: the Ile-de-France club took third place after being led to the break by the double reigning French champions.

Football – Serie A: AC Milan signed a superb away success against AS Roma of José Mourinho (1-2) this Sunday evening, at the Stadio Olimpico to keep contact with Napoli at the top of the standings. Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring before getting a penalty.

Tennis – Rolex Paris Masters: One year after the sad closed door imposed by the health crisis, spectators will again flock to the spans of the Accor Arena with a 100% gauge. The last Masters 1000 of the season promises to be hot.

Alexander Zverev Credit: Getty Images



Basketball – Betclic Elite: The two clubs aligned in the Euroleague, Asvel and Monaco, overwhelmed their opponents this Sunday evening, Orleans (99-74) and Paris Basketball (100-75). They join Boulogne-Levallois at the head of the championship.

Everyone is waiting for him to replace Ronald Koeman. Tipped to take the place on the bench of FC Barcelona, ​​Xavi, the former legend of the Catalan house, is he ready to imitate Pep Guardiola?

Can Xavi imitate Guardiola at Barca? “It starts from much further”

WHAT YOU WILL NOT MISS TO FOLLOW TODAY

1. Tennis – Rolex Paris Masters: Last lap of the season

Monday is a big day for tennis: the last Masters 1000 of the year opens in Paris. And as often, he will be the justice of the peace of many races, and in particular that for the place of world number one. Return in five questions on the stakes of the Parisian tournament.

Novak Djokovic Credit: Eurosport

2. Football – Ligue 2: Auxerre wants his podium

Traveling on the lawn of Valenciennes (16th), AJ Auxerre wants to glean a second consecutive victory in Ligue 2 after a very disappointing October, marked by a real slap received in Toulouse (6-0). In the event of victory this Monday evening (8:45 p.m.), Jean-Marc Furlan’s club would rise from 5th to 3rd place in Ligue 2, coming back to two small points behind the runner-up, Sochaux.

3. Football: The little ones of Europe want to show off

This is no surprise to anyone: the Champions League Monday days do not offer any prestige posters in the five major leagues. However, matches are still on the program: in the Premier League, Wolverhampton will host Everton (9:00 p.m.), in La Liga, Levante and Grenada will want to give themselves some air by leaving the red zone (9:00 p.m.) while in Serie A, Bologna will have a good chance to play against the last of the championship, Cagliari (8:45 pm).

