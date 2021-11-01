still stunning, Gaston continues his Parisian adventure

Resulting from the qualifications, the 8th finalist of Roland-Garros 2020, winner of his compatriot Arthur Rinderknech, finds the light in the capital. At the Rolex Paris Masters this time.

The only French from qualifying, Hugo Gaston continues his great Parisian adventure. The hero of Roland-Garros 2020 (8e final) won the Franco-French duel in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters this Monday against Arthur Rinderknech (4-6, 6-4, 6-3) in 2 hours from the 14th on court number 1. The 103e World Cup will be opposed to the winner of the match between Benoît Paire and Pablo Carreno-Busta. Carried by the crowd, the 21-year-old was once again stunning to win in three sets. “It’s always difficult to play against a friend. We had a great match in a great atmosphere. There were a lot of ups and downs in this crazy game.“

“I knew how to be more aggressive and to put my game in place. I was a little tense and relaxed as the match progressed. “

Hugo gaston

Tired by his previous qualifying matches, the Toulousain experienced a physical alert during the first round. Led 3-2 in the second after conceding his white serve, he then brought the physiotherapist on the court for pain in the lower back. : “I broke from the start and had a hard time getting into my match and adjusting my returns. I returned home a little tired. I felt a little discomfort on the back. The physiotherapist did me good. I knew how to be more aggressive and to put my game in place. I was a little tense and relaxed as the match progressed. I am very happy that this is working in my favor.“

Place now in the second round for his compatriot Benoît Paire or Pablo Careno Busta, who had beaten him last year in the first round. “Benoît, he’ll be a very good player who plays well. Pablo, if it’s against him, I’d like to take my revenge. I will take care of it to recover well on Wednesday.“