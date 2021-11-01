Stocks should start November on the rise



EUROPEAN ACTIONS EXPECTED TO INCREASE

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are expected to rise on Monday at the opening, starting November on a positive note as a series of monetary meetings looms in the week.

According to futures contracts, the Parisian CAC 40 could gain 0.55% at the opening, the Dax in Frankfurt would take 0.46%, the FTSE in London would advance by 0.34% and the EuroStoxx 50 by 0 , 55%.

The Stoxx 600 is also expected to rise after having already gained 4.5% for the month of October, its best monthly performance since March, supported by the good corporate earnings season so far.

Equity markets are showing “surprisingly resilient,” said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, in the face of multiple sources of concern ranging from rising inflationary pressures to the impact of supply chain tensions on companies, through the next monetary policy decisions of the major central banks.

The news on this last topic will be rich again this week with in particular the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday and the meetings of the Bank of England and the Bank of Australia.

“The Fed should announce the gradual reduction of its massive asset purchases (…) What really matters is the timing of the first rate hike. At this point, it seems unrealistic to hold rates until ‘in 2023 and the market is already forecasting two 25 basis point hikes by the end of 2022, “said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

“Let’s see if Jerome Powell (the president of the Fed, Editor’s note) will play the same comedy as Christine Lagarde (the president of the ECB) and try to convince the market that all is well – when it is not – or if he will be a little smarter and accept the fact that we have a problem of rising inflation that might not go away that quickly and that the policy will have to be adjusted, “she added.

A WALL STREET

The New York Stock Exchange finished slightly higher on Friday, as Microsoft’s progress helped offset declines by Amazon (-2.15%) and Apple (-1.8%) after their disappointing results and forecasts.





The Dow Jones index gained 0.25% to 35,819.56 points, the S & P-500 gained 0.19% to 4,605.38 points and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.33% to 15,498.39 points.

Microsoft finished on a higher record, again becoming the largest capitalization in the world, at 2.490 billion dollars, ahead of Apple, at nearly 2.480 billion dollars.

IN ASIA

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei (+ 2.61%) finished at its highest in a month, buoyed by hopes of government stability and a strengthening of fiscal stimulus after the ruling party of the Prime Minister Fumio Kishida retained the majority in the legislative elections.

In earnings news, Nomura stock fell 6.31% as the bank reported lower-than-expected profit due to a 39 billion yen (295 million euros) provision related to transactions carried out more than ten years ago.

In China, the CSI 300 of large caps lost 0.37% and the Shanghai Stock Exchange 0.1% after disappointing statistics.

Manufacturing activity contracted more than expected in October amid high commodity prices and weak domestic demand while that in services grew at a slower pace, Bureau data showed. national statistics published on Sunday.

CHANGES / RATES

The dollar is edged higher against a basket of international currencies after jumping 0.83% on Friday, with rising inflation in the United States arguing in the eyes of forex traders for a hike in US interest rates. Federal Reserve.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday that it now expects Fed rate hikes from July 2022 rather than in the third quarter of 2023.

The yen retreated against the greenback (-0.31%) after Sunday’s victory for the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party in the legislative elections which reduced political uncertainties.

The euro is unchanged at 1.1555 dollars.

On the bond market, the yield on ten-year Treasuries is stable at around 1.559%. In the first exchanges, its German equivalent evolves around -0.11%.

OIL

Oil pulls back slightly after China freed up some of its gasoline and diesel reserves, allaying concerns over limited supply.

A barrel of Brent lost 0.5% to 83.3 dollars and US light crude 0.72% to 82.97 dollars.

“China’s release of fuel reserves reflects Beijing’s intention to stabilize oil prices. Additionally, investors are taking profits ahead of OPEC + meeting,” said Chiyoki Chen, senior analyst at Sunward Trading. .

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC +) will hold a meeting on November 4, with analysts expecting the current agreement to continue to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in December.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Tangi Salaün)