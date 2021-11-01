More

    Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Tuesday, November 2, 2021

    Business


    (AOF) – ArcelorMittal

    On Monday, ArcelorMittal gained 2% to 29.9 euros, supported by the agreement reached between the United States and the European Union on the taxation of steel and aluminum. In 2018, Donald Trump, in accordance with his protectionist doctrine, imposed additional tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum from several regions of the world, including Europe. The United States maintains certain taxes, but allows the delivery of limited quantities of European steel and aluminum duty-free. In exchange, Brussels abandons the surtax on American products.

    Imerys

    The company, which specializes in building materials, will reveal its third quarter turnover after the market close.

    MedinCell


    MedinCell gained 3.79% to 9.85 euros supported by good news. Phase 3 data from mdc-IRM, the group’s first treatment using the technology, show significant improvements for patients with schizophrenia. Biotech specifies: extension of the time before imminent relapse; decreased risk of relapse; increased chances of clinical stability.

    Valneva

    Monday, Valneva jumped 8.68% to 20.92 euros. The banks in charge of the capital increase of 4.5 million new shares exercised their over-allotment option to subscribe for 675,000 additional ordinary shares in the form of 337,500 ADS. This mark of confidence is an opportunity for investors to reposition themselves on a title which has yielded 14% during the last three sessions on the announcement, precisely, of this capital increase.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAt COP26, Joe Biden apologized for the exit of the Paris agreement wanted by Trump
    Next articlethe new coach says more about Dembélé’s return

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC