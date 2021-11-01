superchargers are starting to open up for everyone, here are the prices

It was probably only a matter of time, but the opening of the Tesla brand Superchargers to vehicles from other manufacturers has just started.

One of Tesla’s main strengths, which is the exclusive enjoyment of the brand’s network of Superchargers, is it on the verge of disappearing? If we are to believe Elon Musk’s latest claims, it does appear to be the case. Should Tesla owners be alarmed for all that?

Currently in Europe, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have a CCS Combo 2 charging port, which is by no means exclusive to Tesla. This is the standard for direct current charging, which allows the manufacturer’s vehicles to benefit from any third-party charging stations that are available.

Whether at Ionity or Total Recharge for example, a Tesla can go and charge it safely. But the reverse is not true for the moment: an electric car other than Tesla cannot be connected to a Supercharger of the brand.

Well, until now. Tesla has just opened its pilot program on November 1, 2021. The program currently concerns 10 stations in the Netherlands.

Cheaper than Ionity

Tesla offers a price of 57 euro cents per kWh to non-Tesla cars, 0.36 euro for owners of You’re here. It is a cheaper rate than the main fast charging network, Ionity.

At Ionity, when you are not in a special program, you have to count 79 cents per KWh.

At the house of TotalEnergies, the proposed tariffs vary according to the type of load: 0.35 euro per kWh for 43 kW (AC) and 50 kW (DC) and 0.55 euro / kWh for 175 kW. The 350 kW offer is not yet valid.

Billing per kilowatt hour

In France, many charging networks charge per minute and not per kWh. Indeed, to bill per kWh, the terminal must be equipped with an energy meter meeting the “MID” standard. This does not seem to be the case at Ionity, but what is the case at Tesla and TotalEnergies.





Billing per kilowatt hour is the most accurate because it does not depend on the load capacity of your car, but on the amount of energy consumed.

No date for the general opening

Regarding Tesla, the automaker has not yet communicated the opening of the entire network. However, it shouldn’t be long.

In Europe, the Tesla Superchargers network currently has around 700 stations in more than 16 countries, for a total of 7,300 Superchargers, including 55 stations / 450 stations deployed in the last quarter alone.

If the best served country is Germany (111 stations), France has 99 stations for a total of 1,000 charging points.