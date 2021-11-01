Taliban reportedly shot people who played music at wedding

In a village in eastern Afghanistan, Taliban fighters reportedly opened fire in a wedding against guests who were playing music. The facts date back to Friday night, October 29. At least two people were killed and there are believed to be several injured.

With our correspondent in Islamabad, Sonia ghezali

According to a witness quoted by the local press, it was around midnight, the party was in full swing. About 50 people were in the house hosting the wedding ceremony when three men burst in, one destroying the musical instruments before opening fire on the guests.

An investigation is underway, local authorities say. While witnesses claim that the men who shot the guests were Taliban fighters, confusion reigns. In Kabul, the government spokesman said the Taliban opposed such abuses.

► To read also: The dark future of Afghan youth deprived of university





Yesterday, in Shamspur village, Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan, people were enjoying music at a wedding ceremony upon which Talibans attack where 10 people were injured and 2 were killed. The Taliban have snatched the happiness and peace of mind from the people of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/8cPO5agsrZ – Ihtesham Afghan (@IhteshamAfghan) October 30, 2021



“The Taliban are out of control”

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan does not legislate on the practice or listening to non-religious music. On the other hand, the very conservative movement is not in favor of it. Moreover, they had banned music when they were in power between 1996 and 2001.

► To read also: Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen: “To weaken Afghanistan is not in the interest of anybody”

According to an Afghan colleague, a community representative in the village where the shooting took place said the Taliban had not objected to the music for the wedding celebration. ” The Taliban are out of control », Writes this journalist on Twitter underlining the internal dissensions to the movement.

► To read also: LGBT + Afghans threatened by Taliban regime welcomed in UK