Tatiana-Laurence Delarue poses as a couple for her 6 months of pregnancy, she sends a tender message to her future baby

This Monday, November 1, Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue posed on Instagram on the occasion of the young woman’s six months of pregnancy. The opportunity to send touching messages to their future baby.
They are a couple that lasts, against all odds. In July 2020, after fourteen years of marriage, Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue had announced their divorce. Revealed in the first season of Secret Story, the lovers had thus taken different routes. But not for very long. Indeed, at the end of summer 2021, Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue delighted their fans by announcing, not only their reconciliation, but also the imminent arrival of their first child! Since then, it is hand in hand that they approach this new stage, even braving rumors of infidelity.
Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue: a tight-knit couple
A few days ago, Tatiana-Laurence, pregnant, was the victim of a car accident. And here again, it was her husband who was her greatest support. “Everything will be alright. I will always be by your side“wrote the comedian of Mysteries of love on Instagram. On the social network, lovers seem more fused than ever. After announcing that they were expecting a little boy, Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue multiply the tender clichés. As was still the case on November 1st, with a superb photo of a couple to celebrate the six months of pregnancy of the future mother. Entwined, eye to eye, Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue wanted to send a tender message to their unborn baby.
“We’ll meet in a little over 3 months”
“You are 6 months old in utero, our baby of Love. You move so much, you swim, push with your pretty feet, you are already greedy, love music, and sleep“Tatiana-Laurence began in the caption of a superb black and white portrait.”With Dad, we are already thinking about your first name, your character, your needs, your desires… We will meet in a little over 3 months, it is already tomorrow. We love you.“For his part, Xavier Delarue played on the predictions:”We are waiting for you … A little more patience! We will have to agree on a first name now … War is declared ! Do you have some in stock or how is it?“he launched to his subscribers on his Instagram account, in the caption of another photo of the couple. Only three months left before discovering the first name and, perhaps, the face of this little boy who is already doing the happiness of his parents! To see these superb publications, click here and here.