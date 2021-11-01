teased by the columnists of TPMP, Cyril Hanouna makes a revelation about his private life! (VIDEO)

In Do not touch My TV this Monday, November 1, Cyril Hanouna was titillated by his columnists on his relationship with Eva Longoria, which he received last Friday. The host explained and even made a revelation about his private life …
Eva Longoria has been revealed to the general public by the role of Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives. A character that she camped for eight seasons until the end of the series in 2012. The former companion of basketball player Tony Parker was in Paris this weekend to attend the Global Gift Gala, a charity evening in favor various charities, which was presented this year by Cyril Hanouna. The actress accepted her invitation in Do not touch My TV the day before, Friday evening. The host was delighted to find the one who is friends with Kendji Girac and who had already participated in the program a few years ago.
The relationship between Cyril Hanouna and Eva Longoria questions the TPMP team
She admitted that she had not been to France for two years, but she nevertheless made efforts to pronounce a few words in French. The actress who cut her teeth in Beverly hills then in The Young and the Restless. A role in this soap which she does not keep very good memories. This Monday, November 1, live, Cyril Hanouna, who received Capucine Anav and Jean-Luc Lemoine, was very quickly questioned about the content of his relationship with the star of Desperate Housewives. After spending the show together, the troublemaker would have “crossed by chance“Eva Longoria in a restaurant in the capital.”I was coming and she was leaving“, he maintained with the chroniclers of TPMP who were skeptical. But that’s not all, Cyril Hanouna found the actress on Saturday evening for the charity evening of the Global Gift Gala. (of which you can find the most beautiful photos here).
“Stop with this story with Eva Longoria! “
It did not take less for Bernard Montiel, Matthieu Delormeau or Kelly Vedovelli not to tease the host about his relationship with Eva Longoria. If the former host of Video gag denounced photos “scandalous“on the gala photocall, Cyril Hanouna made an update:”Stop with this story with Eva Longoria! Eva has become a friend. (…) It’s a story of friendship that starts and that will be very long “, he clarified. “You got on well, I would be a little ashamed but I’m going to shut up“, added Bernard Montiel, teasing. The producer of C8, a little scalded by his equipment, ended up making a revelation. The one who revealed a few days ago his separation with Emilie, his companion announced:”Eva is married, and I tell you, my heart is taken! “, did he let go. “But a week ago you were single“, astonished Matthieu Delormeau.”We can be single and have our hearts taken“, said Cyril Hanouna.”So I don’t look at anybody, and even Eva, who is a friend, I saw her, but I didn’t look at her“, explained the host who is not at all unhappy with this new situation, quite the contrary.”This is exactly what I was looking for, I am very happy like this“, he concluded.
